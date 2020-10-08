Mass. reports 409 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 8 new deaths

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 8 to 9,350, the Department of Public Health reported Thursday. The number of confirmed cases climbed by 409, bringing the total to 134,277.
State officials also reported that 14,035 more people had been tested for coronavirus, bringing the total to more than 2.36 million. The number of administered tests climbed to more than 4.54 million. The state also reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 181 people, bringing that total to 122,087.
The seven-day average of positive tests per total tests administered was at 1.0 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.
The state also offers a different measure of test positivity: daily positive tests per people tested, which some experts have suggested is a better measure of the pandemic. That number stood at 3.0 percent.
Meanwhile, the three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients grew slightly from 494 to 498 in Thursday’s daily report. The lowest that metric has been is 302.
The number of hospitals using surge capacity was five, and the three-day average of deaths from confirmed cases was 12; the lowest that number has been is nine.
