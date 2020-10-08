Republican Senator Mike Lee says ‘democracy isn’t the objective’ in baffling tweet

It was unclear what Lee was responding to, but it was one of several tweets about democracy he sent while live tweeting the vice presidential debate between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence earlier in the evening. Lee also tweeted that the United States is not a democracy but a constitutional republic.

“Democracy isn’t the objective; liberty, peace, and prosperity are,” Lee tweeted overnight Thursday, misspelling the word “prosperity.” “We want the human condition to flourish. Rank democracy can thwart that.”

Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah is facing a backlash after questioning the idea of democracy in an overnight tweet.

Lee is currently self-isolating after he was among those who attended the Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and later tested positive for COVID-19.

The tweet sparked an immediate outcry from those who expressed fears that the Trump administration and its allies in Congress would not accept the results of the election should former vice president Joe Biden win in November, and would use such arguments as pretext. Many compared Lee’s argument to those that have been made by authoritarian regimes throughout history.

Reached for comment Thursday for clarification about Lee’s tweet, spokesman Conn Carroll cited the Federalist Papers, in which James Madison warns of the possibility of “the superior force” of an “overbearing majority.”

“Hence it is that such democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property; and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths,” Madison wrote in Federalist No. 10. “Theoretic politicians, who have patronized this species of government, have erroneously supposed that by reducing mankind to a perfect equality in their political rights, they would, at the same time, be perfectly equalized and assimilated in their possessions, their opinions, and their passions.”

This explanation did not assuage critics, who claimed the argument that the United States was never a democracy does not hold water.

