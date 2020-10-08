An MCAS point-counterpoint, as state plans to resume test

Most important, an early commitment to spring testing sends the right message about the high expectations that we should maintain for all students. Our students deserve our best effort, and a commitment to maintain standards is the least they should expect.

Re “MCAS testing will resume in spring, education chief says” (Metro, Sept. 30): Education Commissioner Jeff Riley should be applauded for his stated commitment to administer the state’s annual assessment. In this time, when schools have been closed and students are learning remotely, assessment is a vital tool for educators and parents to understand the individual and collective impacts on learning and to identify best practices that should be replicated.

Advertisement

It is especially discouraging to see the predictable response from the leadership of our state’s teachers unions. Educators have performed their work during this crisis with courage, integrity, and innovation. Yet their union leadership continues to use the crisis to promote an agenda rooted in the fear that data from assessment will reveal the disparity of quality within school districts, within schools, and between teachers.

The suggestion by leaders of the Massachusetts Teachers Association and the American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts that the fates of students from high-needs backgrounds are predetermined is wrong. Only through assessment can we learn where our students are in their learning, what assistance they need to succeed, and which programs are worthy of growth and investment in better serving them.

Ed Lambert

Executive director

Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education

Boston





Focus not on test prep but on supporting students’ health and learning

Massachusetts’ obsession with standardized test scores is hurting the children it’s supposed to help (“MCAS testing will resume in spring, education chief says”). Why would Education Commissioner Jeff Riley want to waste precious financial resources and students’ and educators’ valuable time to give students a checkup when we should focus our efforts and resources on supporting students’ health and learning during this pandemic.

Advertisement

As the pandemic rages, and for a while after it subsides, teachers and parents need to figure out how to take care of children, keep them safe, and keep them learning in any way they can. They need to address students’ emotional needs during this national crisis, not add the trauma of the Big Test.

And what would our state bureaucrats learn from administering MCAS this year? That Black and brown families and their children are suffering the most from the disaster. Don’t we already know that? Teachers and school leaders need to do everything they can to mitigate the harm, and test prep is not the way to do it. It was always a bad idea, and it’s doubly harmful now.

The commissioner’s argument that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos doesn’t want to offer waivers from federal testing mandates is also beside the point. If she’s still in that role next spring, we’ll have bigger problems than MCAS.

Dan French

President

Board of directors

Citizens for Public Schools

Boston