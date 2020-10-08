fb-pixel
LETTERS

Close encounters of the Third Reich

Trump’s Marine One landing conjures an image

Updated October 7, 2020, 13 minutes ago
Marine One lifts off from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Oct. 5 as supporters cheer.
Marine One lifts off from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Oct. 5 as supporters cheer.

A former student who graduated in 1975, and had seen Leni Riefenstahl’s terrifying 1935 propaganda documentary “Triumph of the Will” in my class, wrote to thank me after seeing Donald Trump descend in his helicopter to the White House lawn on Monday. The student’s flashback to Riefenstahl’s opening scene of Hitler’s descent by airplane into Nurenberg for the Nazi Party Congress suddenly had additional meaning for him. Learning never stops.

Sol Gittleman

Lexington

The writer is a professor emeritus at Tufts University.