Close encounters of the Third Reich

A former student who graduated in 1975, and had seen Leni Riefenstahl’s terrifying 1935 propaganda documentary “Triumph of the Will” in my class, wrote to thank me after seeing Donald Trump descend in his helicopter to the White House lawn on Monday. The student’s flashback to Riefenstahl’s opening scene of Hitler’s descent by airplane into Nurenberg for the Nazi Party Congress suddenly had additional meaning for him. Learning never stops.

Sol Gittleman