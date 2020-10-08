Kamala Harris carries the night on the big issues

Democratic Senator Kamala Harris prosecuted the case of the Trump administration’s many failures pointedly and persistently, but in a manner that managed to come off more as a matter-of-fact conversation with viewers than an acidic or over-the-top partisan attack.

Watching the vice presidential debate , you could certainly see why each presidential nominee selected his running mate.

Republican Vice President Mike Pence was the ever-so-loyal soldier, defending his boss at every turn — even when it required Trumpian twists of logic or fact or blatantly false claims.

I give Harris the edge for several reasons. First, she held her ground with Pence over a long evening, coming across as smart, capable, and personable. She easily cleared the threshold of someone who could fill the job of president should something happen to Joe Biden.

Second, she took the administration to effective task on its well-documented coronavirus failures. Pence, who is head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, repeated the same unconvincing defense of Trump’s delay and dithering — and as we’ve learned from author Bob Woodward’s recordings of the president, flat-out deception — that we’ve heard countless times from the president himself.

Pence then switched to an artifice so obvious it made one’s teeth ache: Acting as though, by criticizing the Trump administration’s too-little, too-late performance, Harris was somehow disparaging the American people.

“When you say what the American people have done over these last eight months hasn’t worked, that’s a great disservice to the sacrifices the American people have made,” he charged.

“I’m referring to the president,” replied Harris, underscoring what was obvious to any sentient viewer.

Call that Pence gambit what it was: transparent and smarmy. Another such moment came when he summoned up phony outrage over Harris’s perfectly reasonable comment that she would get a vaccine for COVID-19 if Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the nation’s public health professionals said “we should take it,” but not on Trump’s singular say-so. Accusing her of undermining public confidence in a vaccine, Pence said: “Senator, I just ask you, stop playing politics with people’s lives.” In fact, Harris’s statement reflected a widespread national wariness about this president’s pandemic pronouncements.

Third, Harris pressed home the point that even now, in the midst of the pandemic, the Trump administration is trying to persuade the US Supreme Court to toss out the Affordable Care Act — and made clear what the consequences would be if the administration succeeds.

“This means that there will be no more protections, if they win, for people with preexisting conditions,” she said. “This means that over 20 million people will lose your coverage. It means that if you’re under the age of 26, you can’t stay on your parents' coverage anymore.”

Asked to specify how the Trump administration would protect those with preexisting conditions, Pence didn’t answer. There’s a good reason for that. The administration doesn’t have any plan. What it has is a meaningless executive order declaring its intention to do that. That, however, isn’t worth the paper it’s written on.

Credit Pence with succeeding on one level. He made specific polemical points of the sort that so occupy the argumentative energies of conservatives: Although Harris and Biden have said they don’t support the Green New Deal, she had cosponsored it as a senator and the Biden-Harris website made a positive reference to it. Biden had said he would repeal the Trump tax cuts, so that meant a tax hike for middle class families — even though Biden has specifically said he won’t raise taxes on those making up to $400,000.

But Pence was also far more apt to evade questions or to offer false or empty answers. Nor did he do it subtlety. Instead, he was an obvious and not so artful dodger.

There were many instances of that, but perhaps the best example was his repetition of that intellectually bankrupt trope of climate change deniers: An admission that the climate is changing, followed by the suggestion that we don’t really know why. Pence then concluded, nonsensically, that the administration is “going to continue to listen to the science." Only if “listen to” has become a synonym for “ignore.”

Harris’s big dodge was about whether Biden and she would push to increase the number of justices on the high court. Why that qualifies as “court-packing,” while holding a Supreme Court nominee hostage for almost a year so it would be vacant if a Republican president was elected does not, is another matter — and one Harris should have pressed more forcefully. Still, ducking on the issue of expanding the high court, as both Biden and Harris have now done, isn’t an effective strategy.

Bottom line: After Wednesday, voters are likely to feel more comfortable with the idea of Harris as vice president and possible president. Pence’s performance will please Republican partisans, but won’t prove persuasive for those not already aboard the Trump train.

