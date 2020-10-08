Pence can’t change the truth about Trump and COVID-19

Other than the fly, which made a roughly two-minute appearance late in the debate, what will people remember about this night?

Besides the fly on his head , what was the key visual from Vice President Mike Pence’s debate showdown with Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee? The Plexiglass between them — a clear reminder of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has already taken more than 211,000 American lives and infected seven million more, including President Trump and a widening circle of presidential advisers and White House aides.

There was Pence, pale and male, sadly shaking his head as Harris spoke, and talking over moderator Susan Page and her feeble attempts to cut him off. And there was Harris — the first woman of color to be chosen as the nominee of a major political party — positioned behind the wall that had to be built to protect these candidates from a deadly virus that occurred on Trump’s watch.

Pence‚ who is head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, did his best to divert attention from the Trump administration’s inept handling of a still raging pandemic. But it’s hard to see how voters care more about the future of fracking or even the Democrats’ alleged plot to pack the Supreme Court than they do about COVID-19. Like Trump, Pence also ignored the rules of the debate, although more civilly than the president. Harris, however, took his yapping in stride, stayed focused, and remained cool. With that, Pence failed to accomplish his chief mission: to make Harris look unfit to serve as vice president to 77-year-old Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Harris took some post-debate criticism for not prosecuting the case against Trump as strongly as she could. But who wants to bet that if she did prosecute the case as strongly as she could, she would have earned the same “rhymes with rich” label as vice presidential nominee Geraldine Ferraro did back in 1984, and also be derided as an “angry Black woman”?

Advertisement

For most of the night, Pence did what he always does for Trump — denied facts and defended the indefensible. He has a lot of practice and he’s good at it.

On COVID-19, Pence said that from day one, Trump put the health of the American people first — even though Trump himself has acknowledged he did not tell the country the full extent of the threat because he supposedly didn’t want to panic anyone or sink the stock market.

As for criticisms about the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic and the mixed messages about masks and social distancing, Pence said it’s about respecting people’s “right to freedom.” Responded Harris: “You respect the American people when you tell them the truth.”

When Harris was asked if she would take a vaccine if it became available, she said: “If the public health professionals … if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I’m not taking it.” For that, Pence accused her of “playing politics with people’s lives.”

Yet when it comes to COVID-19, who has played more politics than Trump?

In a desperate effort to save the economy and his own reelection prospects, he resisted the lockdown that health experts said was necessary. He looked at COVID-19 statistics and saw blue and red states, not Americans suffering and dying. After his own positive diagnosis, he put theater and spin ahead of safety and transparency. He has expressed no concern about exposing the people who work for him to the possibility of infection. Harris is right; he has no credibility when he talks about cures and vaccines and what it takes to stop the coronavirus.

Advertisement

No debate spin from his vice president changes that. It’s as clear as the plexiglass between Harris and Pence.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.