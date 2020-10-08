BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec excited to face hometown Pitt

It only made sense. Jurkovec is Pittsburgh-bred. He grew up watching Pitt, living and dying with the wins and losses. He was only 9 years old when the Panthers had a bowl berth snatched from them in 2009 with a 45-44 loss to Cincinnati, but it stings to this day. Jurkovec played high school ball at Pine-Richland in Gibsonia, Penn., about a half-hour from Heinz Field, where the Panthers played their home games. During his senior year in 2017, Jurkovec got a taste of what a game day at Pitt might feel like when he threw for three touchdowns in the state championship game at Heinz.

A younger version of Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec would imagine a future where he was under center for the navy and gold of the University of Pittsburgh.

By then, Jurkovec already had plans.

In his mind, his choice of college programs always came down to two: Pitt and Notre Dame. When the time came to decide, the history of the Fighting Irish won out.

“I went to Notre Dame off of the brand name, off of everything that I thought it would be,” he said.

The two years he spent in South Bend, Ind., didn’t play out the way Jurkovec envisioned. He hardly saw the field, playing behind starter Ian Book. After Jurkovec’s sophomore season ended last year, he decided to see what else might be out there for him.

Jurkovec thought about Pitt again. Panthers coach Phil Narduzzi had once made Jurkovec an offer, and he reached out again when Jurkovec entered the transfer portal in January.

“Every interaction I had with Coach Narduzzi was good,” Jurkovec said.

But BC had already come calling. The Eagles had a void at quarterback after last year’s opening day starter, Anthony Brown, decided to transfer, and first-year coach Jeff Hafley was turning over every stone to find one. Offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti put Jurkovec on Hafley’s radar.

“Coach Cignetti came up to me and said we have to watch this kid, and we did,” Hafley said. “We watched his high school tape, which was really good. We watched some of his clips that he played at Notre Dame, and we quickly got in touch with him and his coach. We had him up on an official visit, my first official visit as a head coach. I actually went to the airport myself and walked in. I was all fired up to see how big he was.”

They met with Jurkovec’s family, had dinner, and watched film. Cignetti laid out his vision for how the Eagles could develop and utilize Jurkovec, who is listed at 6 feet 5 inches, 226 pounds. Hafley explained who he was as a coach and a person.

“We sat in my office and talked, and I got to know him,” Hafley said. “I felt really confident after the visit that we would get him.”

It took all of three days for Jurkovec to make up his mind.

“After entering into the transfer portal, BC was really on me hard,” Jurkovec said. “They were on me first and they were recruiting me the hardest ... They were just really hard on me, always calling. So it was pretty clear what school wanted me the most.”

Jurkovec wanted to make his decision in time to enroll in classes for the spring semester.

“So, it all kind of went really quickly,” he said. “A lot of schools, a lot of situations, it just wasn’t right. They didn’t have scholarship spots or whatever it was. But it was very clear from the start that BC was the place.”

When the Eagles' schedule was finally set in August, the Pitt game at Alumni Stadium, which is Saturday at 4 p.m., stuck out to Jurkovec.

“It means a lot,” he said.

When Jurkovec looks across the field, he’ll know plenty of faces on the other sideline, whether it’s tight end Grant Carrigan, a former Pine-Richland teammate, or defensive back Damar Hamlin, a former Pittsburgh Central Catholic rival.

“It will be a little weird out there at first,” Jurkovec said. “But it’s going to be fun. And I have a little bit of payback because they beat us whenever I played Damar and the Central guys. So, it’ll be fun trying to get the win on them.”

After watching Jurkovec in the Eagles' first three games, Narduzzi said he looks like the quarterback he recruited years ago.

“He’s confident like he was in high school,” Narduzzi said.

Jurkovec acknowledged that after his time at Notre Dame, he’s beginning to feel like himself again at BC.

“I think my confidence waned at Notre Dame,” he said. “I wasn’t feeling the same. I wasn’t as comfortable. I wasn’t just feeling good out there. With confidence — as games go by, as practices go on, as time goes on — confidence grows. So, I hope to continue growing that confidence and just keep it going.”

Now Jurkovec’s winding road will come full circle.

“It’s really a dream just growing up watching Pitt all the time and then now getting the chance to play them,” he said. “It is weird and it’s important.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.