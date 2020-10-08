Bills-Titans game moved from Sunday to Tuesday, as long as Tennessee has no more positive tests

NASHVILLE — The Bills-Titans game has been moved from Sunday to Tuesday night as long as Tennessee has no more positive tests for COVID-19 in the interim, a person with direct knowledge of the switch tells The Associated Press.

The NFL also is rescheduling Sunday’s Broncos-Patriots game from Sunday to Monday night after New England had a smaller outbreak of COVID-19, the person said Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the league and teams had not officially announced the changes.

Three games now have been postponed due to the pandemic: Pittsburgh at Tennessee in Week 3 was moved to Oct. 25.