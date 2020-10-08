Boston College postpones five field hockey games after player tests positive for COVID-19

The Boston College field hockey team is postponing its next five games after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.
Nine other players will be quarantining for 14 days after contact tracing. All team members not in quarantine were tested Tuesday morning and there have been no additional positive test results as of Thursday afternoon.
Due to a limited roster, however, games at Syracuse (Oct. 10-11), at Duke (Oct. 16) and home against Virginia (Oct. 18) and North Carolina (Oct. 25) were postponed.
The school also announced it has experienced a decrease in positive cases since a spike during the week of Sept. 7-13, which included 13 members of the swimming and diving program.
Advertisement
Last week, BC had a total of 13 positive cases out of 7,040 tests for a weekly positivity rate of 0.18 percent, well below the state average of 1.1 percent. Since testing began in August, BC has conducted 45,651 tests, including 30,906 tests of undergraduates, for a total positivity rate of 0.40 percent.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.