Boston College postpones five field hockey games after player tests positive for COVID-19

The Boston College field hockey team is postponing its next five games after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.

Nine other players will be quarantining for 14 days after contact tracing. All team members not in quarantine were tested Tuesday morning and there have been no additional positive test results as of Thursday afternoon.

Due to a limited roster, however, games at Syracuse (Oct. 10-11), at Duke (Oct. 16) and home against Virginia (Oct. 18) and North Carolina (Oct. 25) were postponed.