Brookline girls’ soccer has a kick in win at Needham

In a last-ditch Hail Mary, Brookline girls’ soccer head coach Robert Sprague pulled goalkeeper Juliana Anastopoulos to take the kick.

But with less than one minute on the clock, a Brookline midfielder went down, giving the Warriors a free kick at midfield.

As the clock wound down at Needham’s Cricket Field, the Rockets were knotted at zero against their Bay State rivals from Brookline, and it looked like the two teams would leave the field scoreless.

She launched a long ball to the back post, which Brookline had packed with attackers, and it found the foot of Zoey Fagnan straight into the back of the net for a 1-0 victory for the Warriors.

Historically, the two teams have had a dynamic rivalry as two of the area’s perennial standouts. Needham, led by long-time head coach Carl Tarabelli, has been a standout in one of the top conferences in the state year after year.

Earlier this week even, Needham took down Brookline, 1-0. But on Thursday, the roles were reversed.

“He’s done a tremendous amount of work for high school soccer over the years,” Sprague said of Tarabelli. “Whenever we get to see Carl, it’s humbling because he’s been doing this for so long. His teams are always good, and it’s always a close game, and today was no different.”

Needham’s home field carries just as much history with it as Tarabelli himself, as Cricket Field is a household name for soccer players in Eastern Mass. As one of the only teams to have a grass field in the Bay State Conference, Needham has a major home field advantage, and Sprague said that made the win even sweeter.

“If we can even get a tie on Cricket Field . . . it’s like we won a championship,” he said.

Greater Lowell 4, Lowell Catholic 1 — Aliza Som notched two goals for Greater Lowell, while Victoria Garcia and Athenna Mao each added one in the Commonwealth win.

Newton South 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 0 — Freshman Maddie Lewis started the scoring in the second quarter and sophomore Brian Abbati and senior Grace Penna added third-quarter strikes as the host Lions (3-0) remained unbeaten with the Dual County League win.

Peabody 6, Salem 0 — Amber Kiricoples and Mikayla Fisher had two goals apiece and Hailee Lomasney and Aja Alimonti registered two assists each for the Tanners in the Northeastern Conference win.

Sandwich 3, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Senior center midfielder Daria Horman connected on a rocket from just outside the 18 early in the second quarter, freshman Liza Palazesi struck two minutes later in her first varsity start, and sophomore Sophia Ricciardi sdored unassisted for the Blue Knights in the Cape & Islands win.

Boys' soccer

Hingham 1, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Senior Paul Forbes had the lone goal for the Harbormen with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter for the Patriot League win.

Weymouth 2, Braintree 0 — Goalkeeper Aaron Cassidy recorded his first career shutout in a 2-0 win on the Wildcats' home turf.





Milton 1, Walpole 0 — Josiah King scored the winner and Ian Wick made five saves for the Bay State Conference shutout for the Wildcats (2-0).

Pembroke 3, Hanover 0 — Sophomore Andrew Gleason netted a pair of goals and senior captain Luke Saia added a third for the Titans (3-0-0). Senior captain Lucas Crowley added a pair of assists and classmate Bryce Vega had brilliant feed.

Randolph 5, South Shore Christian 2 — Rikendy LaLanne netted one goal and set up four others and Angelot Jerome tallied three goals in the season-opening win for the Blue Devils.

Saint Joseph Prep 2, Arlington Catholic 1 — Daniel Contreras scored both of Prep’s goals in the Catholic Central win over host AC.

Sandwich 3, Dennis-Yarmouth 2 — Matt Murray scored the second goal with a 20-yard rifle in the third quarter before setting up Braden Gilfoy’s well-placed shot for the winner at the 7-minute mark of the fourth quarter in the Cape & Islands win for the Blue Knights.

Girls' cross-country

Newburyport 19, Triton 40 — The loss was Triton’s first loss since 2017.





Field hockey

Manchester Essex 4, Lynnfield 3 — Though the Pioneers came up short against Manchester Essex, goaltender Ava O’Brien notched 16 saves.

Boys' golf

Bishop Feehan 204, Cardinal Spellman 128 — Sophomore Chad Correia shot an even-par 36 in the Shamrocks' fourth win of the season.

Cambridge 45, Bedford 23 — Mike Logiudice had an eagle on the ninth hole en route to 15 points for Cambridge.

Dover-Sherborn 224, Medfield 244 — Jackson Griebel shot a 1-over 36 in the Raiders' win.

Methuen 271, Dracut 315 — Medalist Joshua Frechette carded a 3-over-par 39 to lead the Rangers to the Merrimack Valley Conference win at Hickory Hill GC.

Norwood 247, Dedham 271 — Sophomore Sean Dittmeier shot a 2-over-par 38 in the Mustangs' Tri-Valley League victory.

Oliver Ames 159, North Attleborough 165 — Junior Carter Allbritton (38) led the Tigers (4-0) to the Hockomock League win at Pine Oaks.

Pembroke 230, North Quincy 271 — Senior Jake Dorsey fired a 1-over-par 35 at Presidents Golf Course and junior Luke Merlan and senior Delaney Miller carded 38s to lead propel the Titans (6-1) to the Patriot League win.

Scituate 255, Plymouth South 270 — John Kinsley paced the Sailors with a 2-over-par 38 at Atlantic Country Club in the Patriot League win. South’s Nolan Skaggs (37) was the medalist.

Wellesley 117, Newton North 93 — Simon Murray turned in a 1-under-par 35 in the Bay State Conference win at Nehoiden Golf Club.

Weston 98, Waltham 84 — Jacob Finard shot a 1-under-par 35 at Leo J. Martin GC for the 4-0 Wildcats in the Dual County League win.















