Bryson DeChambeau blasts his way to a 62 to lead Shriners Open

Bryson DeChambeau put on another power display Thursday and it worked just as well as when he won the US Open. In his first start since winning at Winged Foot last month, DeChambeau had two-putt birdies on all three of the par 5s and two of the par 4s on his way to a 9-under-par 62 and a one-shot lead in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas. Patrick Cantlay , a winner and twice the runner-up in his last three appearances in Las Vegas, did his best to catch DeChambeau. Cantlay made a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th for a 63. His only blemish was a long three-putt bogey on the 14th. Harold Varner III , Scott Harrington , Nate Lashley and Austin Cook also were at 63 … Brittany Lincicome and Kelly Tan each shot 3-under 67 in windy conditions at difficult Aronimink Golf Club to share the lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Newtown Square, Pa. … Tyrell Hatton shot a 6-under 66 to help set the first-round pace at the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, England. He was tied for the lead with Justin Harding and Adri Arnaus , neither of whom dropped a shot around the West Course on an overcast day.

The Chicago Blackhawks will not re-sign goaltender Corey Crawford in free agency, parting with a key member of its Stanley Cup-winning core and potentially signaling a more extensive rebuild for one of the NHL’s marquee franchises. Crawford went 16-20 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average during the pandemic-shortened season. He started every game as Chicago eliminated Edmonton in the qualifying round before losing to the Golden Knights in the playoffs …Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin has a torn labrum in his hip that likely will force him to miss the start of next season, while captain Jamie Benn and goaltender Ben Bishop now have time to fully recover from surgeries they had during an extended season that ended in the Stanley Cup Final. General manager Jim Nill said that Seguin will need about four months to recover after he does have surgery, which would keep from from being available for the anticipated start of the season around Jan. 1. Nill also said the plan is for 65-year-old Rick Bowness to return after serving as interim head coach since December. The GM and coach are planning to meet next week, following one meeting already when they discussed players … The Montreal Canadiens agreed to a seven-year contract extension with forward Josh Anderson. The contract that runs through the 2026-27 season has an average annual value of $5.5 million … Carolina Hurricanes forward Justin Williams is retiring after 19 NHL seasons and three Stanley Cup championships … The Detroit Red Wings agreed to terms on one-year contract extensions with forwards Adam Erne and Taro Hirose. Erne had two goals and three assists in 56 games this past season. Hirose had two goals and five assists in 26 games for the Red Wings last season.

Advertisement

College football

Kansas coach Miles has coronavirus

Kansas football coach Les Miles tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining in his home, where he plans to fulfill his head coaching responsibilities remotely as the Jayhawks spend a week off before visiting West Virginia. The school did not say whether any other players or staff tested positive, though the Jayhawks have had clusters of positive tests since the beginning of the season. The school is going through contact tracing protocols to notify anybody who has been in contact with Miles. Long said if Miles does not have a fever or other symptoms, there is a chance he could be able to coach against the Mountaineers on Oct. 17 … Baylor is pausing football activities to evaluate recent positive tests for COVID-19 but still hopes to play its next game at home against Oklahoma State next week. Baylor reported 10 new cases among athletes across all sports in its most recent update Monday. The school said it had 10 active cases, including six with people experiencing symptoms … The Frontier Conference has approved a conference-only football schedule with games beginning Feb. 27. The five Montana members of the NAIA conference had planned to play this fall until the season was postponed in mid-August due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each of the league’s eight teams are scheduled to play the other teams once during a seven-week season that starts on Feb. 27 and ends on April 10. The NAIA football playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 17 and the national championship is currently set for May 10 in Grambling, Louisiana.

Advertisement

Soccer

Stanford star invited to US women’s camp

Brazilian-born Stanford midfielder Catarina Macario is among the players who will take part in the US women’s national team training camp this month in Commerce City, Colo. The two-time winner of the MAC Hermann Trophy as the nation’s best college player, Macario had a Stanford single-season record of 32 goals and 23 assists last year. This is the first time Macario has been called into a senior national team camp. She is currently pursuing her US citizenship and is not yet able to appear in a match with the team. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski called in 27 domestic-based players for the camp, leaving players who are currently in Europe off the roster. Rose Lavelle, Hanson’s Sam Mewis, Tobin Heath, Christen Press and Alex Morgan are playing on FA Women’s Super League teams in England. The camp will run from Oct. 18 to Oct. 28 with players sequestered in a hotel because of the coronavirus. Megan Rapinoe opted out of the camp because of injury concerns. Carli Lloyd, Mallory Pugh and goalkeeper Adrianna France are out with injuries and Julie Ertz has a family commitment … Ben Olsen is out as head coach of D.C. United amid a disappointing season but the team said he will likely have a new role in the organization. Olsen has led D.C. United for the past decade. But the team has won just two matches since it returned from the MLS is Back tournament in Florida and sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Assistant Chad Ashton will serve as interim coach … Georgia became the first team to advance to the European Championship playoff finals by beating visiting Belarus,1-0. Georgia will host either North Macedonia or Kosovo next month in the lowest-ranked of four knockout brackets that will complete the 24-nation Euro 2020 lineup. All three are looking to reach their first major tournament.

Advertisement

Auto Racing

Bowyer to retire, join Fox

Clint Bowyer will retire at the end of the NASCAR season and join the Fox Sports booth as an analyst. Bowyer, in his 15th full season, heads into Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway facing elimination from the playoffs. He’s ranked 11th in the 12-driver field that will be trimmed by four for the next round. Bowyer is a popular veteran who has won races for Ford, Chevrolet and Toyota during his career with Richard Childress Racing, Michael Waltrip Racing and now Stewart-Haas Racing. He won the 2008 Xfinity title for RCR … Team Penske found a one-year solution for Matt DiBenedetto while building a long-term plan to move Austin Cindric to the NASCAR Cup Series. DiBenedetto’s contract was extended to drive for Wood Brothers Racing in 2021. Cindric, currently competing in the Xfinity Series for Penske, will take over the seat in 2022. Cindric will compete in both Xfinity Series next season as well as select Cup races … A Mercedes employee at the Formula One race in Germany tested positive for the coronavirus, the team said. Mercedes did not name the team member and did not give any details of the person’s role. The race in Germany on Sunday will be the first at the Nürburgring track since 2013. It will be known as the Eifel Grand Prix after a nearby mountain range.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Démare wins sixth stage at Giro d’Italia

Arnaud Démare claimed his second stage win in the Giro d’Italia cycling race by winning the sixth leg in another mass sprint in Matera. João Almeida held onto the pink leader’s jersey despite a mid-stage scare when he was crashed into by another rider … Welterweight boxing champion Errol Spence is set for another title defense in his home state of Texas in what would be his first fight since avoiding serious injury in a high-speed car crash in Dallas last year. Spence and Danny Garcia are scheduled to fight Dec. 5 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, where Spence defended his IBF title by beating Mikey Garcia in early 2019. The Cowboys say they are planning to have fans for the event … Two-time Olympic gold medal winner Sebastian Coe, a member of the International Olympic Committee and head of the world governing body of track and field, repeated his support for the right of athletes to advocate for social or racial justice at next year’s postponed Tokyo Olympics. Coe is speaking out in direct opposition to Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter that says ''no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas." “Athletes are a part of the world and they want to reflect the world they live in,” Coe said. ''For me, that part is perfectly acceptable as long as it is done with respect — complete respect — for other competitors, which I think most athletes properly understand." The Tokyo Games had to be postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic … Former WNBA star Cappie Pondexter was arrested on suspicion of battery Tuesday as part of a citizen’s arrest in Los Angeles, police said. Previous media reports had said the 37-year-old former guard was missing earlier this week. But it turned out she had been in custody until Thursday morning. LAPD Officer Mike Chan said Thursday the alleged incident was not witnessed by police, who made the arrest based on a private person’s complaint. Chan said she was released on her own recognizance, meaning she did not need to post bail. Chan did not have further details, including where it occurred or if the reporting party was the victim.

Advertisement



