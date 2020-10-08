Countdown to Kickoff: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers meet Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears

7:28 p.m.: Because it’s Tom Brady against the Bears, I think I’m legally obligated to post this. One of my favorite underrated Brady memories of his time in New England.
.@TomBrady hits the juke button 🎮 (Nov. 26, 2006)— NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) October 7, 2020
📺: #TBvsCHI — Thursday 8pm ET on NFLN/FOX/PRIME
📱: https://t.co/vkLafToxoB pic.twitter.com/04cNzlqbJW
7:16 p.m.: Here’s a look at the inactives for each team. The Bucs had a handful of question marks when it came to the injury report, but other than Chris Godwin sitting out, it looks like Brady has a lot of familiar faces in the lineup this evening.
Tonight's inactive report for #TBvsCHI. pic.twitter.com/QxujrGcrUH— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 8, 2020
Inactives for #TBvsCHI: pic.twitter.com/Jsmk31M1GM— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 8, 2020
7:10 p.m.: Welcome to Thursday Night Football, and a Buccaneers-Bears clash that’ll see Tom Brady and Tampa Bay aiming for a 4-1 start against Nick Foles and Chicago. For Brady and Foles, it’ll be a rematch of Super Bowl LII, albeit with much lower stakes and different uniforms.
We’ll have updates throughout the night on this one, so keep it here for all the latest.
