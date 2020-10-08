Countdown to Kickoff: Tom Brady and the Buccaneers meet Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears

7:28 p.m.: Because it’s Tom Brady against the Bears, I think I’m legally obligated to post this. One of my favorite underrated Brady memories of his time in New England.

7:16 p.m.: Here’s a look at the inactives for each team. The Bucs had a handful of question marks when it came to the injury report, but other than Chris Godwin sitting out, it looks like Brady has a lot of familiar faces in the lineup this evening.