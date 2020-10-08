EMass girls’ volleyball preview: Players to Watch in Fall I season

Olivia Antaya, Duxbury — The senior libero was a 2019 Patriot League All-Star for a Duxbury team that reached the Division 2 South final. Antaya had 207 digs in 77 sets played, 37 aces, and a 92.9 serve percentage.

The 2020 girls' volleyball season will be limited this fall, with the majority of teams playing 10 games over an abbreviated six-week regular season, and with no postseason. And only 36 of the 191 programs in Eastern Massachusetts are playing the Fall I season, with the rest choosing the 'floating’ Fall II season. But there is still talent on the floor. Here are 10 players that merit attention.

Gianna Detorie, Bishop Feehan — A senior setter, she had 397 assists last fall along with with 42 aces and an astounding 97.2 serve percentage. She also registered 168 digs and was an Eastern Athletic Conference All-Star in the league’s final year of existence before Feehan moved to the Catholic Central.

Eyleen Dias, Plymouth North — A senior libero, Dias had a breakout 2019 for North. She recorded 59 aces, 351 digs (5.3 per set), a 90.8 serve percentage, and 33 kills in earning Patriot League All-Star honors.

Sarah Leonard, Duxbury — With 184 kills and 58 blocks, the senior middle was a Mass. Girls Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State team member in 2019.

Mary Lysko, Cardinal Spellman — The senior outside hitter, had 76 kills, 44 aces, 110 digs, and 22 assists in 2019, helping the Cardinals win the Catholic Central Large title.

Amanda Patti, Austin Prep — Patti recorded 123 kills (1.8 per set), 100 aces, and 123 digs for the Cougars as a junior in 2019 in a run to the Division 3 North final.

Molly Rezendes, Plymouth South — Rezendes, a senior, was a versatile setter/right side hitter for the Panthers in 2019. She recorded 309 assists with only three ball handling errors on 1,004 total attempts. The Patriot League All-Star also had 115 digs and 27 kills.

Alyssa Ruan, Quincy — The senior libero recorded 757 digs, 108 aces, and an 89.1 serving percentage for the Presidents in 2019. The Patriot League All-Star helped Quincy (20-3 in 2019) win the Patriot League Fisher title with a 16-0 league record.

Emma Ruel, Duxbury — The reigning Patriot League Keenan MVP and senior outside hitter/libero had 113 kills, 58 aces, and 169 digs in 2019.

Juliana Tracey, Quincy — Tracey, a senior outside hitter, is the Presidents' top returning attacker. She had 212 kills (2.7 per set) in 2019, along with 36 aces and 154 digs.