Girls’ volleyball teams observe 'COVID Line’ in return to MIAA action

Girls' volleyball matches began last Thursday in Massachusetts after an almost month-long delay due to the persistent COVID-19 pandemic.It is the only indoor fall sport, and considered at moderate risk of COVID transmission by the MIAA. Still, only 36 of the 191 girls' volleyball teams in EMass (about 19 percent) are playing this fall; the others will play in the MIAA’s Fall II season, from Feb. 22 to April 25, 2021.

This is not how Katelyn Sassorossi expected her first season as Hingham girls' volleyball coach to go.

The Patriot League, however, has so far successfully bucked the Fall II trend. Through adhering to the MIAA’s new volleyball modifications, and new team and school protocols, the Patriot League and all of its 12 volleyball teams, plus Notre Dame-Hingham, are playing 11-game schedules this fall. It is the only EMass girls' volleyball league with full fall participation.

As of Thursday, eight of the 11 Catholic Central League teams, 10 of the 12 Merrimack Valley Conference programs, and four of the five (plus West Bridgewater) Southeast Conference teams are playing.

Advertisement

“Even when the spring sports weren’t happening, I really thought [the pandemic] would be over by fall, and then we were really thinking we were going to get moved to Fall II. Then, at the last moment, we were OK to play, and everything was like ‘Go, go, go,’” said Sassorossi, who coached Hingham’s JV team for six seasons before being hired as the varsity coach in February.

The pandemic didn’t hinder participation. Once the Patriot League got the go-ahead to play, a record 75 girls tried out at Hingham, which went 15-9 last year.





The biggest adjustment to COVID-19 regulations this season has been observing what teams call the ‘COVID Line’ to facilitate social distancing. It’s a line on both sides of the court set three feet back from the net that spans the width of the court. It is illegal for a player to play the ball in front of that line, whether it’s on a pass, hit, or dig. The penalty is the same as any regular error — the other team gets a point and the ball.

Advertisement

Teams have to wear masks at all times, there are six different game balls in rotation this year instead of the usual two because the ball is cleaned after every point. Teams do not switch benches at the end of every set, and there are no huddles on the court or during timeouts.

“You’re basically kind of screaming your plans out loud,” Sassorossi said.

And of course, the handshake line is no more, replaced by a simple wave from the end line at the match’s conclusion.

Hingham’s COVID-specific rules vary, too. A player is allowed to have just two guests at home games, and those guests receive lanyards as identification. Varsity and JV take separate buses to games, and the team has a strict quarantine policy. If a player comes in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, they’re not allowed to be around the team for 14 days.

Sassorossi said two players already endured the 14-day isolation period and they did not test positive.

“If the [case] numbers increase, that’s what I’m really worried about because we could lose the whole team for 14 days,” Sassorossi said.

Advertisement

There is, however, something to play for when the regular season concludes in the first week of November. All 12 teams will participate in the Patriot League Cup, and seeding will be based on records.

Hingham finished second in the league’s Keenan Division behind Duxbury, so expect the Harborwomen to compete with the likes of Duxbury, defending Fisher Division champion Quincy, Plymouth South, Whitman-Hanson, and Plymouth North for a championship.

“These girls, a lot of them have been on since sophomore year. A lot of them possibly want to play in college, so they’re very motivated to get the good stats and be successful this season,” Sassorossi said.

Service Points

▪ Even though there’s still plenty of talent among the three dozen teams playing now, some of the region’s most prominent players and teams won’t return to the court for another four-plus months, which comes as a disappointment to a strong senior class.

Seven returning Globe All-Scholastic selections, including Needham’s Karen Nie, the reigning Division I Player of the Year. The defending Division I (Needham) and Division II (Canton) state champions and none of the eight defending sectional champions from EMass aren’t playing until Fall II.

“Obviously we just came off of a pretty great season and we had some prospects for this season,” said Needham coach Courtney Chaloff, whose team went 21-0 in 2019. I would be down for any type of fall postseason play in Fall II."

▪ Much like the NFL and MLB earlier this year, the Merrimack Valley Conference is handling playing through COVID outbreaks that directly affect their season.

Advertisement

The MVC was one of four leagues with girls' volleyball this fall, and although there have been no reports of a player, coach, or official testing positive, seven communities with MVC schools are designated as ‘red communities’ by the state, which means they’re at high risk for coronavirus transmission and have eight cases per 100,000 people. Those communities are: Chelmsford, Dracut, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lowell, Methuen, and North Andover.

Chelmsford, which became a red community on Wednesday, already pushed girls' volleyball to Fall II, as did Lawrence.

MVC athletic directors and superintendents met Thursday to discuss moving all fall sports but cross country and golf to Fall II, but they decided to monitor the situation on a weekly basis.

Central Catholic assistant athletic director and MVC secretary Zach Blaszak told the Globe via email on Tuesday that all volleyball matches were postponed until Thursday. As of Thursday evening, that seems to be the case. Andover coach Jane Bergin said the team’s opener on Saturday at Billerica is still on.

▪ Bishop Feehan, now in the Catholic Central League, has a new coach with a name familiar to New England sports fans. Heidi Bruschi, a former University of Arizona volleyball star and wife of former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, was hired as the Shamrocks' head coach in March after two seasons at Walpole. She was a four-year starter and three-year captain at Arizona and holds the program record for most consecutive matches played.

Advertisement

She also led the Wildcats to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Feehan is 1-0 after a 3-1 over Bishop Fenwick on Oct. 3.