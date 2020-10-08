Heated exchange with J.J. Watt may have sealed Bill O’Brien’s fate in Houston

Watt called out O’Brien on his coaching ability and the argument “began a player revolt that ended up getting [O’Brien] fired,” according to ESPN 97.5 Houston radio host John Granato . That moment was when O’Brien “lost the team,” per ESPN. The exchange reportedly included an angry O’Brien voicing his frustration about the defense to defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver . O’Brien also had “separate verbal altercations with other staff members in multiple departments,” according to the Houston Chronicle.

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and former coach Bill O’Brien , who was fired Monday after Houston’s 0-4 start, were reportedly involved in a heated exchange during practice the week leading to the team’s Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Advertisement





O’Brien took over the role as general manager after last season, leading to his controversial decision to trade star wideout DeAndre Hopkins in March. In 2019, Houston gave up two first-round picks and a second-round pick in a swap that landed offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills. O’Brien also took over play-calling duties before Sunday’s loss to the previously 0-3 Minnesota Vikings.

“I’m not going to talk about what happened at practice or what conversations were had or whatever that might be,” Watt said Wednesday. “The situation is what the situation is. We have a fresh start. We had a good practice today, and we’re looking forward to Jacksonville.

“The one thing I’ll say about Bill O’Brien is he always stood up for his players,” Watt said. “. . . Certainly, he tried to do whatever possible to support his players and give his players the absolute best support. And I truly believe that he always did what he believed was best for this football team. So I don’t have ill will at all. But I do look forward to a fresh start.”

Advertisement

After Sunday’s loss, the five-time Pro Bowler was visibly frustrated, delivering curt responses to the media but said, “What we’re doing is not working. Something has to change.”

Watt elaborated Wednesday.

“When you’re 0-4, obviously things need to change,” Watt said. “I mean, it wasn’t working. I appreciate and respect what we had. We won four division titles in six years with Bill and I appreciate that and that time, but obviously this year, we’re 0-4 and stuff wasn’t working. When you have the talent that we have, specifically at the quarterback position in this league, you can’t be 0-4.”

Defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel, 73, who had previous head coaching stints in Cleveland and Kansas City, is now Houston’s interim head coach and is slated to be the oldest head coach in NFL history when Houston faces division rival Jacksonville on Sunday. The longtime NFL coach is looking forward to changing the energy and fortunes of the franchise he’s been with since 2014.













Chargers name QB Justin Herbert starter for season

Anthony Lynn has taken the temporary starter tag off quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Chargers coach named Herbert as the starter for the rest of the season, beginning with Monday night’s game at New Orleans.

“He has impressed me from the beginning. He has shown consistency as a rookie and made some great plays,” Lynn said.

Tyrod Taylor was the starter going into the season and directed the Chargers to a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. But the 10-year veteran suffered a rib injury during the game and then suffered a punctured lung while receiving a pain-killing injection before LA’s Sept. 20 game against Kansas City. Taylor was taken to the hospital, which cleared the way for Herbert.

Advertisement

The rookie, who was the sixth pick in April’s draft, has thrown for over 290 yards in all three starts, which have been losses. His 931 yards are second in NFL history for QBs through the first three games of their career. He has five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Lynn said Taylor would practice this week and be the backup Monday night if he is ready.