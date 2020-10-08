Lakers look to close out Heat in Game 5

The NBA Finals — and the longest season in league history, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and 4½ month shutdown that followed — could end on Friday night, with James and the Lakers going into Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead over the Miami Heat. The Heat are simply looking for a way to extend this matchup into a Game 6 that would be played on Sunday, while James is looking for his fourth ring and, he thinks, a whole new level of respect from L.A. fans.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The trophy ceremony plans are getting finalized. Boxes are being shipped out of the NBA bubble in advance of the looming shutdown. Hotel rooms, sometime in the next few days, will be filled again by regular people looking for their long-awaited Disney fix.

“What I’ve learned being a Laker is that the Laker faithful don’t give a damn what you’ve done before,” James said. “…They don’t care about your resume at all until you become a Laker. You’ve got to do it as a Laker, and then they respect you.”

James is 3-0 in finals close-out opportunities, and 3-1 leads in the title series are almost always turned into trophies. The exception was in 2016, when James led Cleveland back from 3-1 down against Golden State.

“We’ve got a chance,” Heat center Bam Adebayo said. “We still believe. They’re writing us off. Everybody is doubting us. But as long as the people in the locker room and all our coaching staff have belief in us, that’s all that matters.”

Miami is 16-17 all-time when facing elimination.

Mamba jerseys back

The Mamba jerseys are coming back for a closeout opportunity.

The Los Angeles Lakers will wear the black jerseys with a snakeskin look — all designed by Kobe Bryant and now worn by the team in his honor — for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The original schedule, released before the finals, called for the Lakers to wear purple jerseys in Game 5. The black jerseys were to be worn in Games 2 and 7; if this series goes seven, the Mamba jerseys are slated to return.

“Until you get your hands on them, you don’t get to see the detail in them. It’s super-duper detailed,” the Lakers’ James said. “It has that snake Mamba print on it. It means something. Something more than just a uniform. It represents an individual who gave the franchise 20 years of his blood, sweat and tears and his dedication to his craft, both on and off the floor, to make that franchise be proud of him, and hopefully vice versa.”

James said he doesn't know why the uniform schedule was changed and that he wasn't part of that decision.

Clippers’ Frank honored

Lawrence Frank of the Los Angeles Clippers is the NBA’s executive of the year.

The league announced the voting Thursday. Frank got 10 of the 29 first-place votes, while Oklahoma City’s Sam Presti was second and Miami’s Pat Riley was third. There were 11 different executives with at least one first-place vote and 18 got a vote for first, second or third.

Unlike most NBA end-of-season awards, the media panel is not involved in the executive voting. Only the executives themselves cast ballots for that award.

Odds against Heat

There have been only 13 instances of a team rallying from 3-1 down in an NBA postseason series, two of those being turned in this year by the Denver Nuggets.

All-time, teams are 246-13 in series in which they took a 3-1 lead — a 95 percent victory rate.

And when the outcome sequence is win-win-loss-win, like the Lakers have done in these finals, the success rate is even a bit better. Since the NBA went to the 16-team playoff format in 1984, teams that have followed that exact sequence of results have gone 57-2 in the series — or 97 percent.

Milestones

Game 5 of the NBA Finals will be the 259th playoff game of James’s career, tying him with Derek Fisher for the lead on that list. James will hold at least a share of that record for several years at minimum; the closest active player on the playoff-appearance list is Miami’s Andre Iguodala, who has 164 …Miami’s Tyler Herro enters Friday ranked fifth on the rookie playoff scoring list; he has 316 points so far, trailing only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (352), the Celtics' Jayson Tatum (351), Alvan Adams (341) and Elgin Baylor (331). Herro has 45 3-pointers in the playoffs, a rookie record …Iguodala, if he plays another game in this series, would become the third player to oppose James in 30 playoff games. The others: Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. Their Celtics teams went 17-13 against James’s Miami and Cleveland clubs in postseason matchups. Iguodala’s teams are 14-15 in the playoffs when facing James.

