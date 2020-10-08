NESCAC cancels winter sports season amid concerns over COVID-19 pandemic

There will be no winter sports season for the New England Small Collegiate Athletic Conference, the schools' presidents announced on Thursday. The decision was made as the colleges and universities continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement, many of the schools' students will not return for spring semester until late January or early February, which would not “allow enough time to conduct meaningful conference play.”

The sports affected are basketball, hockey, squash, and swimming and diving. The statement left open the possibility that schools could try to play nonconference games.