Tom Brady on why he left the Patriots: ‘It was just time’

“I had a great career there — a great 20 years. It was just time,” he told Erin Andrews. “I left everything I could win the field there for 20 years. I gave my heart, my soul … everything. My football journey took me someplace else — like a lot of other football players have [had] over the course of their careers.”

On the show before Thursday’s Tampa Bay-Chicago contest, Tom Brady talked about his decision to leave New England.

Andrews also noted that the expected low temperature for Foxborough on Thursday evening was in the 30s. Over a video of snow falling during his 2001 divisional playoff win over the Raiders, Brady said that the cold weather is one thing “he won’t ever miss” — ironic, coming from one of the great cold-weather QBs of all-time.

“I think that’s one thing I definitely won’t ever miss,” he said with a chuckle. “I don’t know if I’m ever going to see the cold weather outside of ski season. Now that I’m down here in the warm weather, you forget how nice it is. And growing up in California … I think I’m a Floridian for as long as I can envision now.”

