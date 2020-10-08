UConn won’t play basketball and hockey games in Hartford

The Maui Invitational college basketball tournament announced its eight-team bracket and three-day schedule, nearly three weeks after saying it would move from its traditional setting in Hawaii to Asheville, N.C., due to the coronavirus pandemic. That means a shorter trip for North Carolina, which will face UNLV in its first game, and Davidson, which faces Texas in the tournament’s opening matchup. Indiana and Providence meet in Game 2, followed by UNC-UNLV and finally Stanford against Alabama to close the first day. The championship will be played Dec. 2. The tournament starts Nov. 30. It is one of collge basketball’s premier early season tournaments … The Mid-American Conference will begin its six-game football regular season with every team in the conference scheduled to play Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The University of Connecticut won’t play any of its home basketball or hockey schedule in Hartford this season. Athletic director David Benedict said the school and the operators of the XL Center agreed that it would not make financial sense to utilize the 16,000-seat arena during the coronavirus pandemic. “Our teams love competing in downtown Hartford, but the conditions brought about by COVID-19 have made that impractical,” Benedict said in a statement. “Our men’s hockey and basketball teams will compete (on campus) in the Mark Edward Freitas Ice Forum and Gampel Pavilion, respectively. We look forward to playing at the XL Center during the 2021-22 season.” No decisions have been made on if or how many fans might be allowed to attend.

Soccer

MLS game postponed due to coronavirus

Colorado’s home game against Los Angeles FC was postponed after a member of the Rapids' staff tested positive for the coronavirus. Major League Soccer said the decision was made in consultation with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment and infectious disease experts. A makeup date will be announced later … The US women’s national team will hold a training camp beginning Oct. 18 in Commerce City, Colorado. The roster has not been announced for the 10-day training camp, which will be the first time the team will come together since the SheBelieves Cup tournament in March … Junior Flemmings, a midfielder for the Phoenix Rising soccer team, was suspended six games for using a homophobic slur during a match last week against the San Diego Loyal. The decision by the USL Championship, the second-tier league below MLS in the United States, came after an investigation that it said included interviews with 11 people, including players, coaches and match officials. It covers the playoffs and includes a fine of an undisclosed amount … A diversity report for racial and gender hiring in Major League Soccer reported a high score for hiring people of color but a fourth straight decline in the hiring of women at the team and league level. The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida assigned the MLS an overall B grade, with an A for racial hiring but a C-minus for gender hiring.

Advertisement

Neymar could miss qualifier

Brazil striker Neymar left training session early with back pains, which could force him to miss Friday’s opening World Cup qualifier against Bolivia. Brazil’s team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar told journalists at Brazil’s training ground in Teresopolis that Neymar had already started getting treatment but that it was too soon to say whether he’ll be fit for the game at the Neoquimica Arena in Sao Paulo. “The next 24 hours will be important to see how he will recover,” Lasmar said … The headquarters of the German federation and the private homes of some of its members were searched as part of an investigation into tax evasion. The Frankfurt public prosecutor said about 200 officers were involved in the raids in the German states of Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, Lower Saxony and Rhineland-Palatinate. The authorities did not name any suspects.

Advertisement

Miscellany

World track records set in Spain

World champion Joshua Cheptegei broke the world record in the men’s 10,000 metersshortly after Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey had set a new mark in the women’s 5,000 at a specially held track meet in Valencia, Spain. Cheptegei crossed the line in 26 minutes, 11 seconds to break Kenenisa Bekele’s mark of 26:17.53 set in Brussels in 2005. Gidey’s time of 14:06.62 was almost five seconds better than the previous record set by fellow Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba in Oslo in 2008 … World champion cyclist Filippo Ganna earned his second stage victory — Stage 5 — at this year’s Giro d’Italia in Camigliatello Silano, Italy, and Portuguese rider João Almeida added more than 40 seconds to his overall lead … Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur is facing a recurrence of lung cancer. Lafleur was informed of the diagnosis during an appointment with his medical team earlier this week at the Centre hospitalier de l’Universite de Montreal. Lafleur will begin immunotherapy and chemotherapy … Former driver Justin Marks has started a new NASCAR team that will field a car in 2021 for Daniel Suarez. The team is called Trackhouse Racing and will field the No. 99 Chevrolet for Suarez, who will drive for his fourth team in four years. The team will have an alliance with Richard Childress Racing … Brooks Koepka is ready to get back to golf, announcing he will play next week in the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. Koepka has not played since he missed the cut in the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 14. He withdrew ahead of the FedEx Cup playoffs because of lingering injuries with his leg, hopeful time off would allow him to play in the US Open. Instead, he had to withdraw because he wasn’t fully healthy … Vince Bagli, a sportscaster whose career covering Baltimore sports spanned nearly five decades, died Tuesday. He was 93.

Advertisement



