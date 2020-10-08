UMass football lands an opponent: Minutemen will play at Georgia Southern on Oct. 17

The UMass football team has its first opponent for the 2020 season, with the Minutemen hitting the road to play at Georgia Southern on Oct. 17, the school announced Thursday.
The game is the first added to the schedule following UMass’s decision on Sept. 21 to reverse course and attempt to play a limited number of games during the fall.
“Our team and staff have worked diligently to follow every protocol required of us and to create one of the safest environments to train within, in order to earn the opportunity to play games this fall,” said UMass coach Walt Bell. “Our players have trained hard in the weight room and in practice, and I’m excited they will now have the opportunity to compete at Georgia Southern in nine days.”
Advertisement
UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford said last month that the program will play three or four games and could possibly get as many as six on the schedule. Any future games will be announced as they are confirmed.
“I am very excited that our football program will have the opportunity to play football in 2020 and open its season in mid-October,” said Bamford.
The game will be held at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Ga., at 4 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.