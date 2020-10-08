UMass football lands an opponent: Minutemen will play at Georgia Southern on Oct. 17

The UMass football team has its first opponent for the 2020 season, with the Minutemen hitting the road to play at Georgia Southern on Oct. 17, the school announced Thursday.

The game is the first added to the schedule following UMass’s decision on Sept. 21 to reverse course and attempt to play a limited number of games during the fall.

“Our team and staff have worked diligently to follow every protocol required of us and to create one of the safest environments to train within, in order to earn the opportunity to play games this fall,” said UMass coach Walt Bell. “Our players have trained hard in the weight room and in practice, and I’m excited they will now have the opportunity to compete at Georgia Southern in nine days.”