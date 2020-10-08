Yankees beat Rays, force Game 5; Braves, Astros move into championship series

Cole, backed by four home runs, beat Snell, 9-3, in the series opener Monday and will be pitching on short rest for the first time in his big league career.

The Yankees bounced back from two straight losses against their AL East rivals to set up an expected showdown between aces Gerrit Cole of New York and Blake Snell of Tampa Bay on Friday night.

Luke Voit and Gleyber Torres hit impressive home runs, Jordan Montgomery and three relievers combined on a three-hitter, and the Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-1, Thursday night in San Diego to force a deciding fifth game in their AL Division Series.

The Game 5 winner will remain in San Diego to face the Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series starting Sunday night.

The Yankees are trying to reach the ALCS for the third time in four seasons following eliminations by the Astros at that stage in 2017 and last season. The Rays are trying to advance to the ALCS for the first time since 2008, when they made it to their only World Series.

Wearing their home pinstripes for a second straight night at neutral site Petco Park, the Yankees lived up to their Bronx Bombers nickname.

Voit, who led the majors with 22 homers in the pandemic-shortened season, led off the second by driving a 1-0 pitch from Rays opener Ryan Thompson into the second deck in left field for his first career postseason shot.

Torres one-upped his teammate when he deposited a two-run homer onto the balcony on the fourth floor of the Western Metal Supply Co. brick warehouse in the left-field corner, the centerpiece of the downtown ballpark. That came on the first pitch he saw from Ryan Yarbrough and put the Yankees ahead, 4-1, with one out in the sixth.

It was Torres’s first this postseason and fifth of his career, tying Mickey Mantle for the most playoff homers for a Yankees player 23 or younger.

The only younger Yankees player to homer while facing postseason elimination was 20-year-old Mantle, in both Games 6 and 7 of the 1952 World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Torres’s homer was the 18th of the series, with each team hitting nine.

New York kept Randy Arozarena in the ballpark after the 25-year-old Cuban homered in each of the first three games. Likewise, the Rays ended Giancarlo Stanton’s franchise-record run of homering in five straight games but he did double. Stanton hit four homers in the first three games of this series and had six total in the first five postseason games.

Chad Green, Zack Britton, and Aroldis Chapman combined for five hitless innings of relief, retiring 15 of the last 16 batters. Green pitched two perfect innings for the win, and Chapman got four outs for his first save of this postseason. He struck out Arozarena on a 101 mile-per-hour sinker to end the eighth.

Montgomery went four innings in his first appearance since Sept. 24, holding the Rays to one run and three hits while striking out four and walking three. He struck out Arozarena in the first and retired the breakout star on a grounder in the fourth.

Tampa Bay loaded the bases in the third but got just one run, on Brandon Lowe’s fielder’s choice.

It was a much better start than Montgomery had against the Rays at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 2, when he was pulled after allowing four runs and five hits on 39 pitches, and getting only two outs.

Thompson took the loss. He was chased after allowing DJ LeMahieu’s sacrifice fly for the second out of the second.

Braves oust Marlins

Rookie Kyle Wright dazzled for six innings in his postseason debut, and the Atlanta Braves rode their superb pitching to beat the Miami Marlins, 7-0, in Houston for a three-game sweep and their first trip to the NL Championship Series since 2001.

Atlanta had lost eight straight Division Series, including in each of the previous two seasons, before outscoríng the Marlins, 18-5, including 11-0 in the final two games. The Braves are 5-0 with a 0.92 ERA in the postseason, allowing five runs in 49 innings.

There were only a few scattered cheers as the Braves wrapped up the series in an almost empty Minute Maid Park, where the only fans allowed were players' friends and families.

They will play the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego in the NLCS starting Monday in Arlington, Texas. They had not advanced to the NLCS since they were led by Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, and John Smoltz, a team managed by Bobby Cox.

Wright was sharp despite not pitching since Sept. 25, giving up three hits and walking two with a career-high seven strikeouts. A.J. Minter, Jacob Webb, and Shane Greene finished the five-hitter to give the Braves four shutouts in five playoff games.

They’re the second team in history to throw four shutouts in the first five playoff games, joining the 1905 New York Giants.

Travis d’Arnaud doubled twice, with the first one driving in two runs in Atlanta’s big third inning. The veteran catcher, who bounced around three teams in a tough 2019, helped steady Atlanta’s young starters, was 6 for 10 with three doubles, two home runs, and seven RBIs in the sweep.

The Marlins, who lost 105 games last season, were the feel-good story of this postseason after overcoming a coronavirus outbreak to reach the postseason for the first time since 2003. With a front office led by Derek Jeter and and a dugout headed by manager Don Mattingly, they entered confident after sweeping the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card round. But the young team was overwhelmed and lost a playoff series for the first time after entering 7-0 with titles in 1997 and 2003.

Astros back in ALCS

Carlos Correa hit a go-ahead, three-run homer after Michael Brantley’s two-run shot in the fourth inning, helping the Astros beat the Athletics, 11-6, to clinch their home-run heavy ALDS in four games.

Correa drove in five as the Astros — October villains to many a year after their sign-stealing scandal was exposed — advanced to the ALCS for the fourth consecutive season.

It will be their first ALCS under Dusty Baker, their 71-year-old manager. Baker earned his first closeout win since the 2003 NL Division Series and improved to 4-13 in closeouts.

“It’s been a long, tough road, but we’re halfway there,” Baker said. “I’m thankful and happy, but I still got some happiness left to give.”

Houston will play either the New York Yankees or Tampa Bay Rays in the best-of-seven ALCS in San Diego.

The Astros and A’s combined for 24 homers — 12 each — the most in a postseason series of five games or fewer.

Houston clinched at Dodger Stadium, where it won the 2017 World Series in seven games. The Astros' sign-stealing scheme used during their title run was revealed last year by former teammate and current A’s pitcher Mike Fiers, who didn’t pitch in this series.

The scandal led to season-long suspensions of Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch, who both were fired. Boston manager Alex Cora and Mets manager Carlos Beltrán also lost their jobs.

Correa said outside opinions did nothing to motivate the team.

“We’re motivated because we want to win and we want to bring another championship to the city of Houston,” he said.