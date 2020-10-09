It’s a boy! Mindy Kaling secretly gave birth last month

“I’m telling it for the first time now — it feels so strange, but I gave birth to a baby boy,” revealed “The Office” alum.

In a world where Twitter knows every celebrity pregnancy by hour two, Cambridge native Mindy Kaling shocked Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show " Thursday, revealing not that she is pregnant — but that she already gave birth. Spencer was born Sept. 3.

“I know,” she said with a laugh. “This is news to a lot of people.”

“How did you keep this secret?” Colbert asked.

“Well, no one saw me,” Kaling said. “There was so much going on and so much heartbreak in the world that it felt strange to go out of my way to shine a light on some giant health information,” she said. “One time, I did [get caught by paparazzi] and I thought now they’re gonna know, because I was eight months pregnant.”

Colbert showed a photo of a pregnant Kaling in a mask.

“I look very pregnant, I would say,” Kaling, 41, said. “I think this is what’s funny: They were too nervous to claim that I was pregnant,” she joked. “They were like, ‘Oh yeah, Mindy Kaling just looks like this.’ ”

The actor-writer-producer has had a busy quarantine.

She co-created the Netflix series “Never Have I Ever,” which has just been nominated for three E! People’s Choice Awards including show of the year. It tells the coming-of-age of a modern-day first-generation Indian-American teenage girl.

Kaling also released a new essay collection Oct. 6 entitled “Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes).” According to the Amazon Original book’s description, the Dartmouth grad “considers her new role as single mom, the perks of not having a husband, and her struggle with social anxiety. In between, the beloved actress, writer, and Hollywood power-bruncher gets Kanye West’d at her best friend’s birthday, thwarts an ‘only in LA’ crime, and learns what it means to have it all.”

This is baby number two for Kaling, who has a 2-year-old daughter. News of her surprise baby shocked Twitter on Friday, in part because she posted selfies all summer.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

