A last-minute musical guest swap on ‘SNL’

Country singer Morgan Wallen, once a contestant on “The Voice,” blew his chance to appear on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live.” Videos surfaced of Wallen partying last weekend at a crowded bar and at a house party, and he was not wearing a mask. He was even spotted kissing a fan in a video dated Monday of this week.

“SNL” uninvited him to the episode, which will feature Bill Burr as the host. And they replaced him with Jack White, who is ready and willing to promote his “White Stripes Greatest Hits” collection due in December.