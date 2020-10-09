A Nobel in Cambridge and other literary prizes

“But is waiting forever / always the answer? Nothing / is always the answer; the answer / depends on the story.” So writes poet Louise Glück, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday. Glück, who lives in Cambridge and teaches at Yale, has written 14 collections of poetry and won a number of major awards — the Pulitzer, the National Book Award, Guggenheim and National Endowment for the Arts fellowships, the Bollingen Prize, among others — and is the first female poet to win the Nobel since Polish poet Wislawa Szymborska won in 1996, and the first American since Bob Dylan in 2016. Her poetry, crystalline, penetrating, pulls together personal history, mythology, the natural world, and the fraught, taut tensions of erotic love and family love in clear-eyed explorations of beauty and pain. “Oh unanswerable / affliction of the human heart: how to divide / the world’s beauty into acceptable / and unacceptable loves!”

The New England Independent Booksellers Association recently announced the winners of this year’s New England Book Awards, honoring books focused on New England or written by authors living here. In the fiction category, Massachusetts-born and Connecticut-raised Tochi Onyebuchi took the prize with “Riot Baby” (Tor.com). Maine-based Phuc Tran took the nonfiction prize for his “Sigh Gone: A Misfit’s Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock, and the Fight To Fit In” (Flatiron). Major Jackson, a poet and professor at the University of Vermont, won the poetry prize for his collection “The Absurd Man” (Norton). Acclaimed Providence-based illustrator Oge Mora won the children’s category with “Saturday” (Little, Brown). Jewell Parker Rhodes won the middle grade category for “Black Brother, Black Brother” (Little, Brown), set in and around Boston. And in the young adult category, Julia Drake won for “The Last True Poets of the Sea” (Little, Brown), which is set on the Maine coast. The winners, announced at the Association’s annual conference, receive a $250 donation to the literary charity of their choosing.

Not banned in Boston

Boston is not a town known for its steaminess, but a group of local authors, will, for a night at least, help Boston unbutton, offering up the city’s first Erotic Literary Festival. The virtual festival will celebrate the sexy, seedy, and salacious, and honor the difficult feat of writing about sex. Attendees will also get a feel for a moment in history when Boston’s collective temperature ran a little hotter. Organized by Randy Ross (author of “God Bless Cambodia”) and Stephanie Schorow (author of “Inside the Combat Zone: The Stripped Down Story of Boston’s Most Notorious Neighborhood”), the festival involves Judah Leblang doing an LGBTQ memoir performance; Jennifer Safrey and Teddy Kechris giving readings of their work; and David Kruh discussing burlesque in Boston. Ross will lead a seminar on writing cliché-free sex scenes, and the evening will conclude with an open mic for people to offer up their own — or their favorite — erotica. The Erotic Literary Festival takes place on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. For more information and to register, e-mail randy@randymossmedia.com.





Coming out

“She Come by It Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women Who Live Her Songs” by Sarah Smarsh (Scribner)

“The Century” by Éireann Lorsung (Milkweed)

“A Lover’s Discourse” by Xiaolu Guo (Grove)





Pick of the week

Leslie Sullivan-Sachs at Everyone’s Books in Brattleboro, Vermont, recommends “Becoming Ms. Burton: From Prison to Recovery to Leading the Fight for Incarcerated Women” by Susan Burton and Cari Lynn (New): “It is the story of being black, female and poor. It is the story of getting and staying sober. It is the story of how the criminal justice system impacts individuals and families. It is the story of how one woman became an activist working within the system, until she realized the system is the problem and started a movement.”