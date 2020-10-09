Virtual author readings for Oct. 11-17

All of these events take place online; visit the venue website for more information.
Sunday
V. E. Schwab (“The Invisible Life of Addie Larue”) is in conversation with Holly Black at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith, tickets $27
Monday
Sinan Aral (“The Hype Machine: How Social Media Disrupts Our Elections, Our Economy, and Our Health — and How We Must Adapt”) discusses the book at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store … Antony Johnston (“The Exphoria Code”) is in conversation with comic book writer Greg Rucka at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith … Colin Quinn (“Overstated: A Coast to Coast Roast of the 50 States”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith, tickets $33
Tuesday
Tony DiTerlizzi (“The Spiderwick Chronicles”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) at 3 p.m. at An Unlikely Story… Christof Koch (“The Feeling of Life Itself: Why Consciousness Is Widespread but Can’t Be Computed”) is in conversation with professor Gabriel Kreiman at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Moira Weigel and Ben Tarnoff (“Voices from the Valley: Tech Workers Talk About What They Do — and How They Do It”) discuss the book at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Rebecca Kim Wells (“Storm the Earth”) is in conversation with Tessa Gratton (“The Queens of Innis Lear”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books… Dana Alison Levy (“Above All Else”) is in conversation with Rachael Allen (“The Summer of Impossibilities”) and Kate Boorman (“What We Buried”) at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story… Page Dickey (“Uprooted: A Gardener Reflects on Beginning Again”) is in conversation with Bill Noble (“Spirit of Place”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books… Namwali Serpell (“Stranger Faces”) is in conversation with Chris Abani (“The Secret History of Las Vegas”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
Wednesday
Julie Berry (“Wishes and Wellingtons”) discusses the book at 4 p.m. at Belmont Books… Oliver Jeffers (“What We’ll Build”) reads at 4 p.m. at An Unlikely Story, tickets $21.25… Jill Lepore (“This America: The Case for the Nation”) reads at 5 p.m. at Lesley University... Ben Philippe (“Charming as a Verb”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story… Marilynne Robinson (“Gilead”) discusses her newest book at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store, tickets $32… Daina Ramey Berry and Kali Nicole Gross (“A Black Women’s History of the United States”) discuss the book at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books… Cory Doctorow (“Attack Surface”) is in conversation with Amber Benson and John Rogers at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith, tickets $35
Thursday
Daniel Mendelsohn (“Three Rings: A Tale of Exile, Narrative, and Fate”) is in conversation with James Wood (“How Fiction Works”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Terry Tempest Williams (“Erosion: Essays of Undoing”) is in conversation with Ariana Reines (“A Sand Book”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books… Authors Shannon and Dean Hale and illustrator LeUyen Pham (“The Princess in Black”) discuss their newest book at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story… Dante Medema (“The Truth Project”) and Ellen Hopkins (“Closer to Nowhere”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
Friday
Eddie R. Cole (“The Campus Color Line: College Presidents and the Struggle for Black Freedom”) is in conversation with professors Khalil Gibran Muhammad and Suzanne Young Murray at noon at Harvard Book Store… Anaïs Duplan (“Blackspace: On the Poetics of an Afrofuture”) is in conversation with Hanif Abdurraqib (“They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Ken Kwapis (“But What I Really Want to Do Is Direct”) is in conversation with director Amber Tamblyn at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books… John Hodgman (“Medallion Status”) is in conversation with singer/songwriter Aimee Mann at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith, tickets $17 ... Mary Buchinger (“Aerialist”), Joshua Coben (“Night Chaser”) Jennifer Markell (“Samsara”) read at 7:30 p.m. at Chapter and Verse
Saturday
Angela Burke Kunkel (“Digging for Words: José Alberto Gutiérrez and the Library He Built”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books.