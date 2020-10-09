Back-to-school drives surprisingly robust Canadian jobs gain

Canada’s economy added 378,200 jobs in September, more than double the median forecast, as school reopenings allowed parents to get back to work.

It was a fifth straight month of gains, and means the labor market has now recovered three quarters of the 3 million positions lost during March and April. The jobless rate fell to 9%, from 10.2% in August. Economists were expecting a job gain of 150,000 and an unemployment rate of 9.8%.

Friday's figures show the country's labor market is recovering faster than anticipated. The jobs gains were mostly in full-time work, and were widespread across industries, with increases in manufacturing, education and accommodation. The return to school in September was a key driver.