Computers Aboard Airliners Vulnerable to Hacking, Watchdog Says

Airliners carry a variety of computer systems that could become vulnerable to hackers and US regulators haven’t imposed adequate counter measures, a government watchdog report concluded.

The Federal Aviation Administration hasn’t prioritized cyber risks, developed a cybersecurity training program, or conducted testing of potentially vulnerable systems, the Government Accountability Office said in a report issued Friday.

“Until FAA strengthens its oversight program, based on assessed risks, it may not be able to ensure it is providing sufficient oversight to guard against evolving cybersecurity risks facing avionics systems in commercial airplane,” the GAO report said.