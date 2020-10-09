Yelp says it will mark pages of businesses accused of racist conduct

The company, which offers a platform for users to rate places like restaurants, small businesses, and popular tourist sites, said in a statement Thursday that it would use a “business accused of racist behavior” alert when there was “resounding evidence” that a business owner or employee had taken racist actions, including the use of racist slurs or symbols. This alert will always link to a news article from a “credible media outlet,” Yelp said, without elaborating on which news organizations they considered to be credible or how it defined “resounding evidence.”

Yelp, the local search and review site, said it would post alerts on the pages of businesses where customers or employees have reported incidents of racism, the latest attempt by a US company to introduce a tougher response system to confront discrimination after the police killing of George Floyd in May.

Yelp’s announcement raised questions about how the company will enforce the initiative — and how it will ensure that businesses were not falsely associated with racism or the target of defamatory reviews, which can significantly damage a business. Companies like Google and Facebook have also grappled with the difficult issues of moderating users on their online platforms.

“As the nation reckons with issues of systemic racism, we’ve seen in the last few months that there is a clear need to warn consumers about businesses associated with egregious, racially-charged actions to help people make more informed spending decisions,” said the statement from Yelp, which is based in San Francisco.

The company has already rolled out a lower-level “public attention” alert that flags businesses whose employees have been accused of racism or were the target of racist behavior. A team of moderators investigate a business if they see a flurry of user comments on its Yelp page, the statement said.

Yelp’s initiative aims to help its customers find businesses that align with their values, a factor of increasing importance to users, the company said, citing a 617 percent increase in reviews mentioning Black-owned businesses this summer compared with last summer.



















