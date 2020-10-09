He wanted me to get therapy

Also, last December, things got difficult for him. He lost motivation in general, and his feelings for me were also being affected. I stood by him and supported him. He even told me to leave him, but I refused. He got better after some time and I did suffer a lot while being there for him. I tried to stay positive but I just wanted to cry at times. We did overcome his lack of motivation, and maybe, in the progress, I forgot about the therapist.

Q. Recently, my boyfriend broke up with me. The problem was me not being able to speak about my feelings or thoughts right then and there. We talked in November about how I should get a therapist, but it wasn’t brought up again after that. We had some great months together — don’t get me wrong. But during our most recent argument, he brought up the therapist. He claimed he had been waiting for me to take action. I was not aware of his expectations — he never mentioned them after November.

During the breakup, he brought up last year and the therapist, and I couldn’t help but wonder why did he not say something before. I wonder if his parents’ divorce influenced him. He claims that if you don’t talk about the problem right in the moment, it will only affect you later, and the emotions just stay bottled up. Maybe there is truth to that, but I can’t open up as fast as he expects me to. I need time to process and think about it.

The things I wonder most: Why didn’t he say anything after November, and why was he not able to support me like I did him? He says his trust was broken and that my words about wanting to change no longer mean anything.

A. “I can’t open up as fast as he expects me to.”

I don’t believe that a person has to talk about important issues and conflicts right as they happen. Everyone has their own pace. As long as the feelings get out and you don’t avoid talking about a problem for an extended period of time, it should be OK. Some people prefer to take a long walk before important conversations. Others process better in writing, over e-mail.

That’s one question I had while reading this letter. How do you like to talk about relationship issues? It’s something to understand about yourself before your next relationship.

You ask why he couldn’t be supportive when you needed him. My only answer is that you were not a good match — your needs and communication styles were way too different. This partnership has not been easy, despite the good times.

This is where I tell you to seek out therapy. But hear me out — I want you to do it for you, not because you promised someone else you would. I don’t think therapy will change you into someone else, nor should it. I hope it helps you figure out what you learned, and what you want next. From my experience, individual (as opposed to couples) therapy is best when you’re there with yourself in mind. This is a great time to go at your own pace and make it about you. It might feel like closure.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

I think both you and your boyfriend are works in progress. You sound very young. Maybe the two of you just don’t get along and should step back, take some time to grow up.

SEENITTOO





Honestly, I doubt this has anything to do with you not seeking therapy; sounds like he wanted out and that was just the route he took.

BOSTONSWEETS21





Ugh, I’ve had two exes who DEMANDED to discuss problems RIGHT NOW. Or, to have resolutions before going to bed. Life doesn’t fit arbitrary parameters. I think discussion within a few days is fine. You didn’t meet HIS criteria, so that’s it, in a nutshell.

GDCATCH





I wouldn’t waste time dissecting the end of this relationship, either with Love Letters or a therapist. You have some experience now. Look ahead. See how your next relationship evolves and go from there.

JIM501





Oh where to begin. Not clear on why you needed to see a therapist. Do you think you need a therapist?

ASH





It’s not his job to pester you into doing something. He told you about the therapist, and you chose not to do it, for whatever reason. I think your focus on this issue is misguided, though. That doesn’t really matter. What matters is this guy insists his way of “processing” is the right way, and worse than that, he also told you that there’s something wrong with you because you aren’t like him. Neither of those things are true. This guy is not a good fit for you.

MAJORISSUES





It’s obvious he went through a period of depression earlier, and you supported him 100 percent. That shows who you are/were as a girlfriend. Since he can’t provide the same, you’re well rid of him. I think everyone should see a therapist at some point in their lives — it can provide amazing insight and help you understand your own behavior that you might not otherwise get. But, it only works if it’s something you want to do, not because someone else told you to. You will be just fine! Be strong. Wear a mask. Good luck!

COSMOGIRL

Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Send your relationship question to loveletters@globe.com.