‘SNL’ taps Jack White as last-minute replacement for musical guest Morgan Wallen

Singer-songwriter Jack White is slated to appear on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend in place of country singer Morgan Wallen, who was axed from the show’s lineup after violating COVID-19 protocols.

Saturday will mark White’s third solo showing and fourth appearance overall on the late-night sketch series. He performed on “SNL” with the White Stripes in 2002.

Wallen was uninvited from “SNL” after a TikTok video showed him attending a crowded, maskless party and breaking social-distancing guidelines. He will be asked to return at a later date, according to the show’s executive producer Lorne Michaels.