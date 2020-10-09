fb-pixel
TELEVISION

‘SNL’ taps Jack White as last-minute replacement for musical guest Morgan Wallen

By Diti Kohli Globe Correspondent,Updated October 9, 2020, 1 hour ago
Jack White will make his fourth appearance on "Saturday Night Live."
Jack White will make his fourth appearance on "Saturday Night Live."Al Wagner/Invision/AP/file 2019

Singer-songwriter Jack White is slated to appear on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend in place of country singer Morgan Wallen, who was axed from the show’s lineup after violating COVID-19 protocols.

Saturday will mark White’s third solo showing and fourth appearance overall on the late-night sketch series. He performed on “SNL” with the White Stripes in 2002.

Wallen was uninvited from “SNL” after a TikTok video showed him attending a crowded, maskless party and breaking social-distancing guidelines. He will be asked to return at a later date, according to the show’s executive producer Lorne Michaels.

Comedian Bill Burr will host Saturday’s episode.

