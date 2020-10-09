Mass. reports 106 new coronavirus cases among students, 57 among school staff members

Local school districts are strongly encouraged but not required to report their coronavirus cases to state education officials, so the weekly reports do not necessarily show the full impact of coronavirus on Massachusetts schools.

Thursday’s figures include any cases reported to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education between Oct. 1 and 7. State education officials are not tracking when the cases occur, only when local school officials report them to the state. A weekly summary on positive cases reported at schools is published by the state each Thursday.

During the week that ended Oct. 7, 106 new coronavirus cases among students and 57 among school staff members were reported to the state, according to education officials.

Thursday’s report is the second to be released by state education officials. They have also corrected the numbers from their first report, which was released on Oct. 2 and included cases reported from Sept. 24 to 30. Despite initial reports that 63 students and 34 staff members tested positive, state education officials now have slightly different figures: 61 students and 35 staff members.

Combined, a total of 167 cases among students and 92 among staff members have been reported to the state.

Among the highest number of cases reported in a single school district this week: 10 cases (eight students and two staff members) in Haverhill Public Schools, eight cases (two students and six staff members) in Milton Public Schools, and six cases (five students and one staff member) in Burlington Public Schools.

Education officials are not aware of any coronavirus transmission happening within schools, said a spokeswoman for the state. The state’s rapid-testing mobile unit — set up to help school districts determine the next course of action when a cluster occurs in a school — has not been deployed.

The state is only tracking cases involving students and staff members who have been inside school buildings, unless the staff member was not inside a school building for seven days before the case was reported. Coronavirus cases among those who are learning or teaching remotely are not included in the data.

