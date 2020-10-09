Milton police officer allegedly goes on racist rant with teenage boys

Risa King, a lawyer from Randolph, told the Globe that her 14-year-old son provided information to police in Milton and Westwood after the officer aimed racist criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement at him and a 14-year-old Hispanic boy who were at the officer’s Westwood home for a sleepover on Sept. 19.

Milton police confirmed Friday that the officer had been placed on leave a day earlier, but did not disclose the officer’s name or describe the allegations. The department said another police force is conducting a separate investigation, but didn’t identify the law enforcement agency.

A Milton police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation into an off-duty incident, which was described by the mother of one of the alleged victims as a racist rant directed at two teenage boys.

“He was only targeted because he’s Black,” King said. “He’s never going to forget this. He’s going to live with this for the rest of his life.”

The father of the second boy also reported the incident to Milton police, King said. Westwood police Chief Jeffrey Silva completed an investigation on Friday and provided a report to the Dedham District Court, but declined to comment further.

The confrontation occurred, King said, while her son and the other boy watched a Celtics playoff game with the officer’s two teenage sons.

During the game, King said, her son heard the officer, who was in a different part of the house, start yelling about Black Lives Matter, calling the movement unfair to police and using obscenities.

The officer then confronted the 14-year-old Hispanic boy, called him an immigrant, and ordered him to leave, according to King. Next, the officer punched her own husband in the nose, drawing blood, she said.

The officer’s next target, King said, was her son. King said the officer got in her son’s face and clenched her fists as she called him “ignorant” and “brainwashed” and called Black Lives Matter a “scam.” The boy smelled alcohol on her breath, King said.

King’s son and the other 14-year-old boy got a ride to Randolph from the officer’s husband, King said. As the group was driving from the home, King said, the officer chased the vehicle, banged on the windows, and grabbed for the door.

King said her son had never discussed Black Lives Matter or his views of police in the officer’s presence. She said she asked Westwood police to consider assault and hate crime charges against the officer.

A Westwood police officer interviewed King’s son on Oct. 4, she said.

“She needs to be reassigned and not patrolling the streets with a gun,” King said. WCVB-TV first reported on the allegations on Wednesday.

Attorney Douglas Louison, who represents the officer, said his client offered a different account of what happened. He said the officer spoke to King’s son about his social media comments regarding Black Lives Matter.

“It was not racially motivated or intended to make the young man feel uncomfortable in any way,” Louison said. “It wasn’t hostile and it wasn’t confrontational.”

The officer joined the Milton Police Department in January 2002. Police, her lawyer, and King declined to disclose her identity on the record.

Milton Deputy Chief James A. O’Neil said the incident was reported to the department on Sept. 21. The decision to place the officer on paid leave, he said, stemmed from information developed during the investigation.

The allegations were also reported to the Department of Children and Families, which is investigating, a spokeswoman said.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.