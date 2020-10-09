News in brief

Bracing for large crowds over the holiday weekend, city officials have enacted several restrictions to keep people safe from COVID-19. Most events tied to Haunted Happenings, the city’s official Halloween festival, are canceled for the month. Visitors are advised to make advance bookings at hotels, museums, and other private attractions. And visitors from out of state who stay overnight are required to complete a form from the city and will be contacted by health inspectors, officials said in an advisory. Large crowds outside shops and restaurants will not be tolerated. Lines will be limited to no more than 5 people, spaced 6 feet apart. Health inspectors or police will break up lines that exceed the limit. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $300 per incident, officials said. City health inspectors and other officials will help enforce the mask requirement in place for downtown Salem and indoor public space, officials said.





TYNGSBOROUGH

Cyber attack disrupts learning at schools

A cyberattack on the town’s middle and high schools cut Internet service to students this week, and officials have hired an outside company to identify the source of the attack, the school department said. The outages affected the two schools located on the district’s Norris Road campus. The school department’s information technology team has determined the outage was not caused internally or through the district’s Internet provider, Superintendent Michael Flanagan said in a statement. Instead, officials believe the outage was caused by an outside device brought into school buildings either unwittingly or intentionally, the statement said. Northeast Technology, an IT solutions company in Danvers, has been hired to identify the source of the attack. The town’s police department is also investigating. “While we are confident that we will soon rectify this situation, I am upset for the difficulty and disruption this has caused our students, families, and staff,” Flanagan said. Students and teachers at both schools worked remotely on Friday and are off Monday because of a school holiday, the statement said. Officials hope in school learning can resume on Tuesday.

WRENTHAM

Man sentenced for ‘ghost guns,’ other offenses

A local man pleaded guilty to multiple firearms violations, including possession of bump stocks and “ghost guns” and was sentenced to 2½ years in jail, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office announced Friday. Michael Roby, 39, who was arrested last year following a raid on his home, must serve 18 months of his sentence, with the balance suspended for five years with conditions of release, Healey’s office said in a statement. The conditions were not specified. Roby was charged with two counts of possession of a silencer, two counts of possession of a machine gun, five counts of possession of explosives, 20 counts of possession of a large capacity magazine, six counts of possession of a firearm, one count of possession of ammunition, three counts of storage of a firearm, and one count of unlawful possession of fireworks. The charges stem from a joint investigation in which officials seized several large capacity magazines, ammunition, and six “ghost guns” that Roby had built himself, from inside his residence following his arrest in July 2019, the statement said.





MONTPELIER

More schools move to in-person classes

Vermont officials say the continued low prevalence of the coronavirus in the state is allowing more of the state’s schools to move to more in-person learning. During the Friday virus briefing, Daniel French, the state’s education secretary, said that while there have been a handful of cases reported in Vermont schools, there have been no cases of the virus being transmitted in Vermont schools. As an example of one district’s opening up he cited the Mill River Unified School District, which is made up of the towns of Shrewsbury, Tinmouth, and Wallingford and will be resuming in-person learning later this month. Since school resumed last month, the district had been fully remote. A survey is being done to know how other schools are responding. He expects to have the results of that survey by next Friday. He said he expected guidance for winter sports would come out by the end of the month. He said he was not optimistic about finding a way to resume wrestling this winter, but officials are still looking for ways to allow basketball and hockey. (AP)

