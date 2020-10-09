Second hiker death in as many days reported on Mount Katahdin in Maine

A Maine Army National Guard UH60L Blackhawk helicopter landed atop the mountain at 3:44 p.m., and park rangers assisted in loading the man’s body into the aircraft, according to the statement.

In a statement, the park said the male hiker’s body was spotted Thursday morning on Baxter Peak. The hiker’s name wasn’t disclosed.

Authorities on Thursday recovered the body of a hiker on Maine’s Mount Katahdin, marking the second death in as many days there, according to Baxter State Park officials.

His body was transported to Caribou Pit on the park’s southern border at 4 p.m., the statement said. Lawson Funeral Home later transported his body to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, officials said.

Park rangers are investigating.

“This the second death of a hiker on Katahdin in as many days,” said Park Director Eben Sypitkowski in the statement. “On behalf of Baxter State Park staff, I extend the sincerest condolences to [the] families of these two individuals. The mountain is a formidable place, especially as winter approaches. I ask everyone visiting us this fall and winter to please be safe, set an early turnaround time and stick to it, and always carry sufficient food, water and clothing. We have an outstanding professional staff here at Baxter State Park. Please feel free to reach out to us to help you plan as safe a visit as possible.”

The hiker’s death came one day after the passing of former Boston Globe editorial writer and national political editor Donald MacGillis, who died after a 50-foot fall from the mountain, which he loved and knew well.

"It’s an inadequate understatement to say that Don was among the nicest people to ever come through our doors — and one of the most talented,” wrote Boston Globe editor Brian McGrory in a note to staff Thursday. “His Globe career spanned from 1995 to his retirement in 2012, much of that spent on the editorial board with a sharp eye and a nuanced pen, as well as on the national desk, where he brought a strong dose of sophistication and wisdom to our coverage. As important, perhaps more important, Don fostered genuine and meaningful relationships all around the room.”

Hanna Krueger of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.