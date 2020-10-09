Somerville cop charged criminally for allegedly pepper spraying handcuffed man

“As the result of an investigation conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Somerville Police a criminal complaint was issued by the Somerville District Court for the charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon against Somerville Police Officer Michael McGrath,” the statement said. “The complaint arises from an incident in which the officer allegedly deployed pepper spray on an individual who was in custody and who allegedly posed no threat to the officer. An arraignment is scheduled for November 13, 2020.”

In a statement, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office identified the officer as Michael McGrath. It wasn’t clear who’s representing him, and a call placed to his union wasn’t immediately returned Friday morning.

A Somerville police officer who also serves as the president of his union faces arraignment Nov. 13 for allegedly pepper spraying a handcuffed suspect last year who posed no threat to him, authorities said.

City officials on Friday released surveillance footage of the encounter, which appears to show McGrath pepper spraying a handcuffed suspect and shoving him into a prisoner transport van. Once inside the van, the man slumps over, clearly affected by the spray.

The statement from prosecutors didn’t identify the suspect or say why police initially took him into custody. His encounter with McGrath occurred on Oct. 1, 2019, according to prosecutors.

Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone said in a separate statement that the city released the footage “in the interest of transparency," and that the city and police department “will not tolerate” any unnecessary use of force.

“Our officers are entrusted with tremendous responsibilities, and our residents must be confident that every officer will perform those duties to the highest standards, using force only when necessary and according to Departmental training, policy, and the law,” Curtatone said. “We referred this matter to the District Attorney, and we will continue to fully cooperate with that office.”

A city spokesperson said McGrath had been placed on paid administrative leave with his police powers suspended within hours of the alleged assault, and that the leave has since been changed to unpaid in light of the felony charge.

The website of the Somerville Police Employees Association lists McGrath as president of the union, and the city confirmed Friday that it’s the same person.

McGrath says on his LinkedIn page that he’s been on the job since 1994 and previously served with the US Marine Corps. He also holds a bachelor’s in criminal justice from UMass Lowell, the page says.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.