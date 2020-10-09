Tyngsborough schools investigate cyberattack

Instead, officials believe the outage was caused by an outside device brought into school buildings either unwittingly or intentionally, the statement said.

The outages impacted the two schools located on the district’s Norris Road campus. The school department’s info tech team has determined the outage was not caused internally or through the district’s Internet provider, Superintendent Michael Flanagan said in a statement.

A cyberattack at Tynsgborough’s middle and high schools cut Internet service to students this week, and officials have hired an outside company to identify the source of the attack, the school department said.

Northeast Technology, an IT solutions company in Danvers, has been hired to identify the source of the attack. The town’s police department is also investigating.

The town’s elementary school was not impacted by the attack.

The school district has been operating in a hybrid mode this year, offering a mix of in-person and remote learning for students.

Flanagan said he is “frustrated” and “disappointed” by the attack’s disruption on learning. “We have all pulled together and worked so hard to create a positive learning environment in spite of the challenges and disruptions of the COVID pandemic," he said.

“While we are confident that we will soon rectify this situation, I am upset for the difficulty and disruption this has caused our students, families, and staff,” Flanagan said.

Students and teachers at both schools worked remotely on Friday and are off Monday due to a school holiday, the statement said. Officials hope in school learning can resume on Tuesday.





















Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.