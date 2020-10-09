Wrentham man sentenced to jail for possessing ‘ghost guns,’ other illegal firearms

Michael Roby, 39, who was arrested last year following a raid on his home, must serve 18 months of his sentence, with the balance suspended for five years with conditions of release, Healey’s office said in a statement.

A Wrentham man pleaded guilty to multiple firearms violations, including possession of bump stocks and “ghost guns” and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office announced Friday.

Roby was charged with two counts of possession of a silencer, two counts of possession of a machine gun, five counts of possession of explosives, 20 counts of possession of a large capacity magazine, six counts of possession of a firearm, one count of possession of ammunition, three counts of storage of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of fireworks.

The charges stem from a joint investigation in which officials seized several large capacity magazines, ammunition and six “ghost guns” that Roby had built himself, from inside his residence following his arrest in July 2019, the statement said.

Ghost guns are untraceable and privately made guns, lacking serial numbers or other identification, that can be assembled at home using kits of gun parts and household tools.

“Ghost guns pose a serious threat to public safety – they’re untraceable and are often made from easily obtained items, allowing people to circumvent our laws,” Healey said in the statement. “My office is working with our partners in law enforcement to keep these deadly firearms off our streets.”

Investigators believe Roby used gun powder from the devices found in his residence to construct the guns, the statement said. Roby had previously ordered two Glock selector switches, which are considered bump stocks in Massachusetts, which were intercepted by law enforcement officials.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.