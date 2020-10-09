Boston Red Sox owner said to be in talks to go public through merger with Beane’s RedBall

(Bloomberg) -- The owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club is in talks to go public through a merger with blank-check firm RedBall Acquisition Corp., according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The transaction, which would combine the famed teams' parent company Fenway Sports Group with RedBall, is set to value the combined entity at $8 billion, including debt, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.

RedBall is set to begin tapping prospective investors about raising $1 billion in new equity, the person said. The special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, raised $575 million including so-called greenshoe shares in a U.S. initial public offering in August. Those proceeds will be used to acquire less than 25% of Fenway Sports, the person said.