Mass. reports 734 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 12 new deaths

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 12 to 9,362, the Department of Public Health reported Friday. The number of confirmed cases climbed by 734, bringing the total to 135,011.
State officials also reported that 19,567 more people had been tested for coronavirus, bringing the total to more than 2.38 million. The number of administered tests climbed to more than 4.6 million. The state also reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 354 people, bringing that total to 122,441.
The seven-day average of positive tests per total tests administered, was at 1.1 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric -- a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.
The state also offers on its dashboard a different measure of test positivity: daily positive tests per people tested. That number reached 4.6 percent. Some experts have suggested that positive tests per people tested is a better measure of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients grew slightly, from 498 to 500, in the daily report. The lowest that metric has been is 302.
The number of hospitals using surge capacity was four, and the three-day average of deaths from confirmed cases was 10; the lowest that number has been is nine.
