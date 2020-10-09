State’s coronavirus count rises to 135,011, with more than 250 cases reported in schools

Altogether, more than 250 students and staff have been reported to be positive for the virus since education officials began releasing data early this month.

There were 106 new coronavirus cases among students and 57 among school staff members reported during the week that ended Oct. 7, according to a weekly report from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has risen by 734, bringing the total to 135,011, officials reported Friday, one day after the state said more than 100 schoolchildren in the state had been diagnosed with the virus in the previous week.

Advertisement

The new figures come as state residents are being tested for COVID-19 in massive numbers.

The Department of Public Health reported Friday that 19,567 more people had been tested, bringing the total to more than 2.38 million. The number of administered tests climbed to more than 4.6 million. The state also reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 354 people, bringing that total to 122,441.

The death toll from confirmed cases rose by 12 to 9,362 in Friday’s data.

The seven-day average of positive tests per total tests administered, was at 1.1 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The state also offers a different measure of test positivity: daily positive tests per people tested, which some public health specialists have suggested is a better measure of the pandemic. That number reached 4.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients grew slightly, from 498 to 500, in the daily report. The lowest that metric has been is 302.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity was four, and the three-day average of deaths from confirmed cases was 10; the lowest that number has been is nine.

Advertisement

The state’s weekly summary of coronavirus cases reported at schools is published each Thursday. Local school districts are strongly encouraged — but not required — to report their coronavirus cases to state education officials, so the weekly reports do not necessarily show the full impact of coronavirus on Massachusetts schools.

State education officials are not tracking when the cases occur, only when local school officials report them.

Thursday’s report is the second to be released. State education officials have corrected the numbers from their first report, released Oct. 2, which included cases reported from Sept. 24 to 30. Despite initial reports that 63 students and 34 staff members tested positive, state education officials now have slightly different figures: 61 students and 35 staff members.

A total of 167 cases among students and 92 among staff members have been reported to the state.

Among the highest number of cases reported in a single school district this week: 10 cases (eight students and two staff members) in Haverhill Public Schools, eight cases (two students and six staff members) in Milton Public Schools, and six cases (five students and one staff member) in Burlington Public Schools.

Education officials are not aware of any coronavirus transmission happening within schools, said a spokeswoman for the state. The state’s rapid-testing mobile unit — set up to help school districts determine the next course of action when a cluster occurs in a school — has not been deployed.

The state is only tracking cases involving students and staff members who have been inside school buildings, unless the staff member was not inside a school building for seven days before the case was reported. Coronavirus cases among those who are learning or teaching remotely are not included in the data.

Advertisement

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans. Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.