Another flawed debate is in the books

Taking cue from Trump, Pence hogs the mike

President Trump’s strategy to gain an unfair advantage in a debate is to browbeat and interrupt. Mike Pence’s tactic is to steal a little extra time after every question, attempting to convey that he has more to say than his opponent.

No candidate is required to actually answer a question, and moderators have no effective way to maintain control or enforce compliance with agreed-upon rules. The debates have become an embarrassing and demoralizing spectacle and should not be continued unless major changes are introduced. A mute button for the moderator, as many have suggested, would be a good start.