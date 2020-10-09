Another flawed debate is in the books

Taking cue from Trump, Pence hogs the mike
President Trump’s strategy to gain an unfair advantage in a debate is to browbeat and interrupt. Mike Pence’s tactic is to steal a little extra time after every question, attempting to convey that he has more to say than his opponent.
No candidate is required to actually answer a question, and moderators have no effective way to maintain control or enforce compliance with agreed-upon rules. The debates have become an embarrassing and demoralizing spectacle and should not be continued unless major changes are introduced. A mute button for the moderator, as many have suggested, would be a good start.
Arthur Tischler
Newton
Harris lands a blow over Trump administration’s appeals court picks
When Mike Pence pressed Kamala Harris to answer whether a Biden administration would seek to expand the number of members on the Supreme Court, something Pence referred to as “packing” the court, Harris responded that “packing” courts has already taken place under the Trump-Pence administration. Her example: out of all the confirmed federal appeals court nominees put forth by Trump (53 in total), exactly zero are Black.
I have never seen such a concise definition of institutionalized racism presented to the American people before. The last president not to name a Black jurist to that court in his entire first term? Richard Nixon.
Barry Brodsky
Swampscott