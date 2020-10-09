Democrats, learn to stop worrying and love the brinkmanship

If Democrats regain control of the Senate this November, they will face a crucial decision: whether to eliminate the filibuster, a tool that both parties have used for decades to block legislation from passing except by a 60-vote supermajority. Getting rid of it can, oddly enough, be accomplished by a simple majority vote. This is called the “nuclear option,” which is appropriate since the two parties in recent years have been engaged in an arms race of norm violation — blocking court appointments, demanding in-person quorum calls during the pandemic, threatening to expand the Supreme Court. During the Cold War arms race, the mathematical field of game theory was essential for finding the best strategies to avoid mass casualties on both sides, and Democrats now would be wise to remember some of the lessons of that age.
An arms race presents an example of what in game theory is called the prisoner’s dilemma, a situation in which two parties would be best served by cooperating but can spoil that cooperation with shortsighted greed. In the classic setup, a pair of suspects in a crime are separated and offered a deal: Testify against the other suspect and be released, or remain silent and face a lesser charge. The catch in this hypothetical situation is that if both suspects testify, both will be convicted and earn only slight leniency from the prosecutor. Each suspect might reason that it’s in their interest to choose betrayal. If Suspect B chooses silence, Suspect A can take advantage by testifying and thereby betraying B, and if B chooses betrayal, A can reduce their own sentence some by bringing B down too. However, assuming both suspects reason this way and testify, they end up worse off than if they had stayed quiet.
If the game is played repeatedly, though, a spirit of cooperation can emerge, even between adversaries. In 1980, political scientist Robert Axelrod organized a tournament at which computer programs with a range of different strategies paired off and played a series of 200 prisoner’s dilemma games against each other. The program that won the tournament employed the “tit for tat” strategy: Cooperate the first time around and then make whatever choice the other program did in the previous round. It was simple yet surprisingly effective at nudging any counterpart into cooperating, to the benefit of both. The results inspired Axelrod to craft his theory of the evolution of cooperation. The keys, according to Axelrod, were that tit for tat was clear, nice (offering to cooperate first), provocable (capable of retaliating quickly upon betrayal), and forgiving (immediately cooperative if the opponent is).
Senate Democrats need a policy with the same features. Playing procedural hardball comes at great expense — it interferes with other business and opens you to being labeled as uncompromising, not to mention having the hardball tactics later used against you. But once norms have been breached, either party would be foolish to continue to uphold them unilaterally. It would be tantamount to letting the other suspect in the prisoner’s dilemma betray you repeatedly without any consequence.
To have a chance of restoring a cooperative government and de-escalating the ongoing arms race for everyone’s sake, the Democrats must, paradoxically, show themselves willing to use their power and match Republicans norm violation for norm violation. Or, as the president put it recently, “PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH . . . VOTE!”
Aubrey Clayton is a mathematician living in Boston and the author of the forthcoming book “Bernoulli’s Fallacy.” Follow him on Twitter @aubreyclayton.