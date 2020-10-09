Democrats, learn to stop worrying and love the brinkmanship

If Democrats regain control of the Senate this November, they will face a crucial decision: whether to eliminate the filibuster, a tool that both parties have used for decades to block legislation from passing except by a 60-vote supermajority. Getting rid of it can, oddly enough, be accomplished by a simple majority vote. This is called the “nuclear option,” which is appropriate since the two parties in recent years have been engaged in an arms race of norm violation — blocking court appointments, demanding in-person quorum calls during the pandemic, threatening to expand the Supreme Court. During the Cold War arms race, the mathematical field of game theory was essential for finding the best strategies to avoid mass casualties on both sides, and Democrats now would be wise to remember some of the lessons of that age.

An arms race presents an example of what in game theory is called the prisoner’s dilemma, a situation in which two parties would be best served by cooperating but can spoil that cooperation with shortsighted greed. In the classic setup, a pair of suspects in a crime are separated and offered a deal: Testify against the other suspect and be released, or remain silent and face a lesser charge. The catch in this hypothetical situation is that if both suspects testify, both will be convicted and earn only slight leniency from the prosecutor. Each suspect might reason that it’s in their interest to choose betrayal. If Suspect B chooses silence, Suspect A can take advantage by testifying and thereby betraying B, and if B chooses betrayal, A can reduce their own sentence some by bringing B down too. However, assuming both suspects reason this way and testify, they end up worse off than if they had stayed quiet.