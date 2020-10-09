Globe’s endorsement of Biden points the way forward

I wholeheartedly agree with your endorsement of former vice president Joe Biden for president of the United States (Editorial, Oct. 7). Our nation is hurting now. We need leaders who can bring us together, not dig in and try to deepen divisions. Under such inclusive leadership, big issues such as public health, the economy, and civil rights can be advanced. It is time for the restoration of our common unity. That can be done by electing a man of decency such as Joe Biden.





I wake every morning exhausted. Exhausted from the tweets, the bullying, the lies, the hatred, the gaslighting, the chaos, and the utter cruelty. I’m exhausted because each day, more and more fundamentals of our democracy are being destroyed as we watch in horror. This nightmare must end, and we have the power to end it. We have the power to bring back civility, intelligence, empathy, and truth to our country. We must collectively vote in such numbers that our voices will overwhelm the oppressive regime.

Advertisement

While there will be much work to do to repair the damage this administration has done, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are up to the challenge, and are the way we can come together as a country, to preserve our democracy; maintain our freedom of speech and our free press; bring decency, integrity, and honor back to our shores; and restore our reputation around the world.

Lisa Talbot

Shrewsbury