The land of ever-moving goal posts

Moving the goal posts comes naturally to Corporate America, which fell in love with “selective income metrics” decades ago. “ EBITDA ,” which stands for “Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization,” became a popular way to assess money-losing companies that had possible future earnings potential. In 2002, America Online reported a “staggering” $54.2 billion loss, but then-CEO Richard Parsons noted that EBITDA was expected to rise between 5 and 9 percent.

Happily for Dinges, according to the Journal, Cabot “added a new way to measure success, called ‘returns on capital employed,’ to its bonus metrics in 2018.” Nobel Laureate Bob Dylan said it all: “There is no success like failure, and failure’s no success at all.”

In a recent article about overpaid chief executives, The Wall Street Journal reported that Dan Dinges, CEO of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., earned $59.6 million between 2015 and 2019, including generous cash bonuses. During that time, Cabot’s total return to shareholders fell 39 percent.

Welcome to America, the land of the ever-moving goal posts. I’ve complained many times about the cruel changes in the government’s Body Mass Index, which now unfairly characterizes such paragons of fitness as Donald Trump and me as “obese.”

Advertisement

On the other hand, I’ve benefited from the constant redefinition of “middle age,” the unpleasant antechamber to “old age,” which used to start at 65. Japan, for instance, wants to redefine senior citizens as 75-year-olds and up, which is fine with me. As long as I can still get my Senior Charlie Card. I want my cake and cheap subway fare, too.

Speaking of longevity, it feels as if I’ve spent my whole life observing a frenzy of goal-post-moving in American politics. I remember George H.W. Bush’s unimpressive emergence into national politics in 1980. I couldn’t abide him, an Andover-and-Yale educated Connecticut senator’s son with a phony Texas oil-patch drawl who had scored more success in appointive politics (CIA director; ambassador to China and the United Nations) than electoral politics (two terms in the House of Representatives).

Advertisement

Bush executed an electoral face-plant in 1980, losing the Republican presidential nomination to Ronald Reagan and suffering the worst defeat of all, becoming his vice president. The rest is history. He later became the underwhelming 41st president of the United States, yet what we wouldn’t give for a George H. W. Bush in the White House now! Compared with the Emperor of the Gilded Commodes, Bush looks like the fictional love child of Pericles and Demosthenes, with a dash of Adlai Stevenson thrown in. Talk about Defining Democracy Down.

Wandering goal posts have become a hallmark of the coronavirus struggle. In the spring, the Imperial College of London notoriously floated the possibility of 2.2 million COVID-related deaths in the United States. That was scary, and will hopefully prove wrong. Back then, Sweden’s controversial decision to keep its society open amid the pandemic seemed cruel and uninformed. Now Sweden reports many fewer COVID cases per capita than the United States, and fewer deaths per million of population as well. (Sweden is now experiencing a surge in infections, though critics say the country hasn’t conducted enough testing to know the true infection rate.)

Advertisement

What about the actual goal posts, you ask? The National Football League last moved the crossbars to the back of the end zone in 1974, following a disturbing rash of successful field goal kicking. There has been intermittent chatter over the years of narrowing the uprights — currently 18 feet, 6 inches apart — to further trammel the kicking game, but so far that’s just talk.

The league experimentally narrowed the goal posts by 4 feet for the 2015 Pro Bowl. Adam Vinatieri, then with the Indianapolis Colts, made two field goals but missed two of four extra-point attempts. The experiment was not repeated. Some things are still sacred.

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.