Chase Winovich on the Patriots' fluid plans, sacking Patrick Mahomes ... and dinosaurs

Winovich discussed the difficulty of having to travel and play on the same day, as the Patriots did.

After playing the Chiefs on Monday instead of Sunday due to Cam Newton ’s positive COVID-19 test, the Patriots have been working remote since Wednesday, the day after Stephon Gilmore also tested positive.

“It was really weird, but like I said, we’re so fluid in the sense that whatever is being thrown our way we’re just going to take it and try to make the best of it,” Winovich explained. “It just is what it is. My whole attitude is trying not to complain or trying to make things more difficult for myself and those around me than they actually already are.”

Though the Patriots lost to the Chiefs, 26-10, New England’s defense played well for much of the game, limiting the explosive defending Super Bowl champions.

“Ultimately, hitting people, and hitting [Patrick] Mahomes, is a blast,” said Winovich. "So just the opportunity to go out and do that, whatever I have to do — if I have to wake up at 4:30 in the morning — then we’re going to do it.

“But it was definitely weird,” Winovich added. “I was joking with the guys, ‘What if we come out and we just look amazing and have our best game of all-time? We’re going to have to travel the same day of the game from now on.’ I don’t think they liked it.”

The problem for the Patriots, like every enterprise around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is the level of uncertainty that remains even after every precaution is taken.

Winovich acknowledged the concern when asked about playing even after several teammates opted out of the season.

“The whole COVID situation is just a big gamble, in terms of it’s just like roulette,” Winovich admitted. "You don’t really know what your symptoms are going to be. I understand the premise behind most guys are going to be fine but, A) your families are at risk, and B), like I said, not everybody handles the virus in the same way.

“How your body reacts is really kind of a crapshoot,” said Winovich. “I’m just trying to stay safe and play football and obviously it’s a complicated situation. I’m doing the best I can.”

Asked about how the team “adjusts on the fly” to a positive COVID-19 test from a teammate, Winovich had an eccentric, but thorough, answer.

“Yeah, it’s definitely an adjustment,” Winovich admitted. "It’s a crazy year, first off. I mean aliens, they came out and said they’re basically real and no one even bats an eye, just to put that in perspective. On a side note, they just found a freaking dragon in Canada, a Pterodactyl, so along that note it’s just anything’s up in the air.

“Every week is a kind of a new situation, and new problems to kind of adapt on the fly,” Winovich continued. "That’s just what it’s going to be for the rest of the year I think. The team at the end of the day that can kind of adapt to those challenges and rise to those occasions, or as some people say, follow to that level of preparation, is going to come out on top.

“I personally feel we have a very strong foundation and we have a great strategy for how to attack this thing and how to make the most of it. I know the guys are working hard, getting out in their individual, respective patches of grass that they have and trying to make sure they’re staying in shape for this weekend. We have a big game against Denver and until we hear from the league that the game’s not going on, we have to prepare.”