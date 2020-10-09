fb-pixel
PATRIOTS VS. BRONCOS | 5:05 P.M. MONDAY (ESPN)

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit get Patriots-Broncos added to their plate

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated October 9, 2020, 36 minutes ago
ESPN's Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit talk with Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, who has since moved on to the Carolina Panthers, prior to a game on Nov. 16, 2019.
ESPN's Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit talk with Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, who has since moved on to the Carolina Panthers, prior to a game on Nov. 16, 2019.Ray Carlin/FR170586 AP via AP

The NFL’s decision to move the Patriots-Broncos game also means a switch in networks and broadcast teams. The game moves from CBS, where it was set to air in the 4:25 p.m. Sunday window, to ESPN and a 5 p.m. Monday start.

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and reporter Laura Rutledge will call the game. Fowler and Herbstreit are ESPN’s top college football broadcast team, but have done NFL games on occasion, including Monday Night Football between the Steelers and Giants in the season’s opening week.

It will be a busy few days for Fowler and Herbstreit, who have ABC’s Miami-Clemson college football broadcast Saturday before traveling to Foxborough.

Advertisement

Originally, Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, and Melanie Collins were set to call the game for CBS. Ch. 4, which would have carried Patriots-Broncos, will now broadcast Giants-Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

ESPN’s regularly scheduled Monday Night Football game between the Chargers and Saints will follow Patriots-Broncos. Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, and Brian Griese will have that call.



Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.