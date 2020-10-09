Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit get Patriots-Broncos added to their plate

The NFL’s decision to move the Patriots-Broncos game also means a switch in networks and broadcast teams. The game moves from CBS, where it was set to air in the 4:25 p.m. Sunday window, to ESPN and a 5 p.m. Monday start.

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and reporter Laura Rutledge will call the game. Fowler and Herbstreit are ESPN’s top college football broadcast team, but have done NFL games on occasion, including Monday Night Football between the Steelers and Giants in the season’s opening week.

It will be a busy few days for Fowler and Herbstreit, who have ABC’s Miami-Clemson college football broadcast Saturday before traveling to Foxborough.