EMass cross-country preview: Runners to watch in Fall I season

Olivia Jones, Hopkinton — The senior is coming off an impressive fourth-place run (19:13) at the 2019 Division 1 All-State meet, as well as winning the D3 EMass title.

The 2020 cross-country season will be limited this fall — the slate will be reduced to 10 regular-season dual meets, with no invitationals, EMass, or All-State competitions. Yet, the region’s best will continue to attack the trails and courses with grit and determination. Here are 10 runners that will vie for first in every meet.

Nora Johnson, Concord-Carlisle — After a fifth-place finish at the D1 All-State meet last fall, the senior will team to form a prolific 1-2 punch with Emma Kerimo.

Emma Kerimo, Concord-Carlisle — Kerimo finished second at last year’s D1 All-State meet (19:09) and returns for her senior year as a captain for the reigning state champion.

Makayla Paige, Tewksbury — The state’s reigning Gatorade Girls’ Track & Field Athlete of the Year finished 4th (19:14.11) in the EMass D3 meet and 10th (19:35) at D1 All-States last year. She is headed to the University of North Carolina.

Finleigh Simonds, Haverhill — An All-Scholastic as a freshman, Simonds has hit the ground running in 2020, leading Haverhill to a 2-0 start in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Nicholas Calitri, Franklin — The senior speedster finished fifth at last year’s EMass Div. 1 meet and is off to a fast start this year after posting a winning time of 16:01 against Milford on Tuesday.

Joeden Jacobs, Lowell — Jacobs has paced the 10-time reigning Merrimack Valley Conference champions in both 2020 wins, with the senior taking first in home meets against Chelmsford and Andover.

Nathan Lopez, St. John’s Prep — He burst onto the high school scene for last year’s state champions, and the sophomore from Lynnfield looks to build off a 14th-place effort (16:36) from the 2019 Division 1 All-State meet.

Theo Kamperides, Whitman-Hanson — The senior finished second (15:50.7) in the Patriot League championship meet last season and led Whitman-Hanson to a win last Friday over Silver Lake with a 5K time of 16:51.

Loeden Rodrigues, Marblehead — Rodrigues is back for his senior season after a runner-up finish (15:58.6) in the EMass Div. 3 meet and a third-place result (16:22) in the D1 All-State meet.