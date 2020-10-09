Former Celtic Delonte West ‘has taken the first steps’ in rehabilitation

In a tweet on Friday, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shared an image of West — who has struggled with bipolar disorder, homelessness, and substance abuse — smiling while riding a horse.

Former Celtics guard Delonte West is taking the first steps toward rehabbing his life.

Cuban wanted to add that while West is off to a good start, the journey is far from complete.

“A long, long, long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support.”

Advertisement

West was pictured standing on a side road in Dallas holding a cardboard sign asking for help in September. The image of the 37-year-old went viral.

Not long after that image became public, Cuban was seen picking West up at a gas station in Dallas in images obtained by TMZ. Cuban then brought West to a local hotel to meet with West’s mom, where they convinced West to get treatment, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

West played for Cuban’s Mavericks in the 2011–2012 season.

In January, West was seen in a video shirtless and handcuffed on the side of a road outside Washington D.C. Friends offered their support after that video surfaced.

West played for the Celtics from 2004–07, and again in 2010–11. He hasn’t played a professional game since 2015.