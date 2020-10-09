Jets cancel practice after presumptive positive COVID-19 test for player

The New York Jets sent all players and coaches home Friday morning after a player returned a presumptive positive test for COVID-19, according to ESPN.
The 0-4 Jets are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals Sunday. There are now questions on if the Cardinals, who are scheduled to travel to New Jersey on Friday, can still make the trip.
Two NFL games have already been postponed this weekend, with the Patriots-Broncos game moved to Monday at 5 p.m., and Titans-Bills to be played on Tuesday.
