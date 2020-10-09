NHL free agency begins with Bruins bringing back Kevan Miller

The Bruins brought back a home-grown, undrafted, fan-favorite defenseman on Friday. But it was not Torey Krug.
While Krug was testing the market, the Bruins re-signed Kevan Miller to a one-year deal, TSN reported. The contract could reportedly pay him up to $2 million, depending on bonuses.
Miller, 32, has not played since April 2019 after multiple knee surgeries. He was a big (6 feet, 2 inches, 218 pounds), nasty presence on the Bruins' third pair before he broke his right kneecap two seasons ago. The club has missed him since, trying Jeremy Lauzon, Connor Clifton and John Moore as Matt Grzelcyk’s right-side partner.
